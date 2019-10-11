Andorra v Moldova
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|England
|4
|4
|0
|0
|19
|4
|15
|12
|2
|Czech Rep
|5
|3
|0
|2
|9
|8
|1
|9
|3
|Kosovo
|5
|2
|2
|1
|10
|10
|0
|8
|4
|Montenegro
|5
|0
|2
|3
|3
|13
|-10
|2
|5
|Bulgaria
|5
|0
|2
|3
|5
|11
|-6
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Netherlands
|5
|4
|0
|1
|17
|6
|11
|12
|2
|Germany
|5
|4
|0
|1
|17
|6
|11
|12
|3
|Northern Ireland
|6
|4
|0
|2
|8
|7
|1
|12
|4
|Belarus
|6
|1
|1
|4
|3
|10
|-7
|4
|5
|Estonia
|6
|0
|1
|5
|2
|18
|-16
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|R. of Ireland
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|2
|4
|11
|2
|Denmark
|5
|2
|3
|0
|15
|5
|10
|9
|3
|Switzerland
|4
|2
|2
|0
|10
|4
|6
|8
|4
|Georgia
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|8
|-4
|4
|5
|Gibraltar
|5
|0
|0
|5
|0
|16
|-16
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Poland
|7
|5
|1
|1
|11
|2
|9
|16
|2
|Austria
|7
|4
|1
|2
|16
|7
|9
|13
|3
|North Macedonia
|7
|3
|2
|2
|10
|9
|1
|11
|4
|Slovenia
|7
|3
|2
|2
|13
|7
|6
|11
|5
|Israel
|7
|2
|2
|3
|12
|14
|-2
|8
|6
|Latvia
|7
|0
|0
|7
|1
|24
|-23
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Italy
|6
|6
|0
|0
|18
|3
|15
|18
|2
|Finland
|6
|4
|0
|2
|8
|4
|4
|12
|3
|Armenia
|6
|3
|0
|3
|12
|11
|1
|9
|4
|Bos-Herze
|6
|2
|1
|3
|12
|11
|1
|7
|5
|Greece
|6
|1
|2
|3
|7
|10
|-3
|5
|6
|Liechtenstein
|6
|0
|1
|5
|1
|19
|-18
|1