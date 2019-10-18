Brentford v Millwall
Brentford winger Sergi Canos is a long-term absentee, having suffered a serious knee injury.
Greek striker Nikos Karelis is building match fitness, having featured just three times for the bench since joining the Bees in August.
Millwall will be without keeper Frank Fielding (quad) and midfielder Ryan Leonard for the trip to west London.
Leonard will be out for "a number of weeks" after suffering a knee injury in the 2-1 win over Leeds last time out.
Winger Jiri Skalak is back in full training after recovering from foot and ankle injuries sustained in August.
Caretaker boss Adam Barrett takes charge of the Lions for the second time, and is one of three men in contention to be appointed manager.
Match facts
- Brentford have won their last two home Championship encounters with Millwall, winning 1-0 in 2017-18 and 2-0 in 2018-19.
- Millwall have only won once in their past eight league matches against Brentford (W1 D4 L3), a 1-0 win at the Den in March 2018.
- Brentford have won just one of their six home games in all competitions this season (W1 D4 L1) after winning 10 of their last 12 home games of the 2018-19 season.
- Millwall have won only three of their last 31 away league games (W3 D10 L18) and are winless in 10 games on the road (D5 L5).
- The two players with the most shots without scoring in the Championship this season are Brentford's Sergi Canos (30) and Said Benrahma (22).
- Millwall are winless in their last 10 away league London derbies (D5 L5), losing the last five in a row without scoring a goal.