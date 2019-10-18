Brentford v Millwall

Ollie Watkins has scored seven of Brentford's nine goals in the Championship this season

Brentford winger Sergi Canos is a long-term absentee, having suffered a serious knee injury.

Greek striker Nikos Karelis is building match fitness, having featured just three times for the bench since joining the Bees in August.

Millwall will be without keeper Frank Fielding (quad) and midfielder Ryan Leonard for the trip to west London.

Leonard will be out for "a number of weeks" after suffering a knee injury in the 2-1 win over Leeds last time out.

Winger Jiri Skalak is back in full training after recovering from foot and ankle injuries sustained in August.

Caretaker boss Adam Barrett takes charge of the Lions for the second time, and is one of three men in contention to be appointed manager.

Match facts