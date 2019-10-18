Middlesbrough v West Bromwich Albion

Top scorer Britt Assombalonga was Middlesbrough's matchwinner at The Hawthorns last season, scoring twice in the final 15 minutes in Boro's 3-2 victory

Middlesbrough are without striker Rudy Gestede, who has a hamstring injury, for the visit of West Bromwich Albion.

But they hope to have midfielders Paddy McNair and George Saville, and goalkeeper Darren Randolph, reporting back fit from international duty.

Championship leaders Albion are without Kieran Gibbs, who may be out for three weeks after a broken toe in training, and striker Kenneth Zohore (calf).

But Egypt international Ahmed Hegazi is fit for his first start of the season.

Grady Diangana (Achilles) and Chris Brunt are also expected to be available as Albion bid to avenge last season's league double by Boro, who were then under the command of former Baggies boss Tony Pulis.

After going top with their 4-2 win over Cardiff City - and Swansea's surprise home loss to Stoke - prior to the international break, Slaven Blic's Baggies begin the day 12 points clear of Jonathan Woodgate's 20th-placed Boro, who have picked up just one point from their last four games.

