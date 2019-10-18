Hull City v Queens Park Rangers
Hull centre-back Jordy De Wijs is out after damaging ankle ligaments in training, but is only expected to be sidelined for a matter of weeks.
Ryan Tafazolli and Matthew Pennington are the main contenders for the right to replace the Dutchman.
QPR boss Mark Warburton has a full-strength squad as he targets a sixth win in eight league games.
Midfielder Matt Smith and forward Nahki Wells both returned from international duty unscathed.
Defender Grant Hall and on-loan Tottenham midfielder Luke Amos are back in contention after recovering from injuries.
Match facts
- Hull are unbeaten in their last 11 home league matches against QPR (W4 D7) since losing 1-2 in February 1970.
- QPR have picked up only one win in their last 11 league meetings with Hull (W1 D5 L5), winning 2-1 in August 2017.
- Hull have lost three of their last 20 home league games (W11 D6 L3), though two of those defeats have come this season.
- QPR have won five of their last seven league games (W5 L2) having won just four of their previous 26 Championship games (W4 D6 L16).
- Hull's Jarrod Bowen has been involved in 17 goals in his last 18 league appearances at the KCOM Stadium (15 goals, 2 assists).
- Nahki Wells has scored six goals in nine Championship games for QPR this season - only one fewer than he scored in 40 league games for the Hoops last season.