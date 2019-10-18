Championship
Luton15:00Bristol City
Venue: Kenilworth Road

Luton Town v Bristol City

Adam Nagy
Hungary midfielder Adam Nagy is nearing a return to full fitness for Bristol City
Luton Town defender Martin Cranie could return to face Bristol City after two months out with a knee ligament injury.

The Hatters are one of only two teams yet to keep a Championship clean sheet this season, a record that may prompt goalkeeper James Shea to be recalled.

Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson has no fresh injury concerns, although the game will come too soon for club record signing Tomas Kalas (hamstring).

Spanish striker Rodri, who arrived on Wednesday, could be named on the bench.

Match facts

  • This is the first league meeting between Luton Town and Bristol City since March 2005, when the Hatters won 5-0 in a League One match.
  • The last meeting between Luton and Bristol City came in August 2015 in a League Cup first-round match, with Luton winning 3-1 at Kenilworth Road.
  • Bristol City are one of three teams still unbeaten away from home in the Championship (W3 D3 L0), along with Nottingham Forest and Swansea City.
  • Luton are winless in three home games in all competitions (W0 D1 L2), their worst run since March 2017 (four games).
  • Bristol City's Niclas Eliasson has created more chances than any other Bristol City player in the Championship this season (16) despite playing just 330 minutes and starting only two games.

Saturday 19th October 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom116412113822
2Nottm Forest11641169722
3Preston1163223121121
4Swansea11632169721
5Leeds11623157820
6Bristol City115511813520
7Fulham1154220101019
8Sheff Wed11614169719
9QPR116141819-119
10Charlton115331512318
11Cardiff114431616016
12Birmingham115151114-316
13Derby113621515015
14Blackburn114251315-214
15Millwall113531014-414
16Hull113441416-213
17Brentford1133599012
18Luton113261520-511
19Wigan11326916-711
20Middlesbrough112451116-510
21Huddersfield112271218-68
22Reading112271117-68
23Barnsley11137822-146
24Stoke111281122-115
