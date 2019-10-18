Luton Town v Bristol City
Luton Town defender Martin Cranie could return to face Bristol City after two months out with a knee ligament injury.
The Hatters are one of only two teams yet to keep a Championship clean sheet this season, a record that may prompt goalkeeper James Shea to be recalled.
Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson has no fresh injury concerns, although the game will come too soon for club record signing Tomas Kalas (hamstring).
Spanish striker Rodri, who arrived on Wednesday, could be named on the bench.
Match facts
- This is the first league meeting between Luton Town and Bristol City since March 2005, when the Hatters won 5-0 in a League One match.
- The last meeting between Luton and Bristol City came in August 2015 in a League Cup first-round match, with Luton winning 3-1 at Kenilworth Road.
- Bristol City are one of three teams still unbeaten away from home in the Championship (W3 D3 L0), along with Nottingham Forest and Swansea City.
- Luton are winless in three home games in all competitions (W0 D1 L2), their worst run since March 2017 (four games).
- Bristol City's Niclas Eliasson has created more chances than any other Bristol City player in the Championship this season (16) despite playing just 330 minutes and starting only two games.