Barnsley v Swansea City
Barnsley will be in the caretaker charge of Adam Murray after Daniel Stendel was sacked last week.
Forward Patrick Schmidt is a doubt after a knock picked up in training, while defender Bambo Diaby (knee) is short of match fitness.
Swansea full-back Kyle Naughton should be fit to start after suffering a dead leg in the 2-1 home defeat by Stoke before the international break.
Boss Steve Cooper has no new injury or suspension concerns
Match facts
- Barnsley are winless in 12 games against Swansea City in all competitions (D5 L7) ahead of the two clubs' first meeting since Swansea's 3-1 League Cup second round win in August 2012.
- The last encounter between Barnsley and Swansea at Oakwell was an FA Cup third-round tie in January 2012, when the Swans won 4-2.
- Barnsley have already lost as many league games this season (7) as in the whole of last season in League One.
- Barnsley have won just five of their last 42 Championship matches (D13 L24).
- Swansea, 1-0 winners away at Leeds in August, have not won consecutive away league matches in Yorkshire since March 2008, when they won at Doncaster and Huddersfield.
- Andre Ayew has been involved in five goals in his eight Championship starts for Swansea this season (2 goals, 3 assists).