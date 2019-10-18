Championship
Blackburn12:30Huddersfield
Venue: Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers v Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town's six-goal top scorer Karlan Grant has scored in three of the Terriers' five away games this season
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 BST on Saturday

Blackburn will be without defender Greg Cunningham after he tore his anterior cruciate ligament in the defeat at QPR.

Fellow defender Darragh Lenihan is out for eight weeks with an injury picked up in the same game.

Huddersfield Town could welcome back defender Terence Kongolo (calf) and midfielder Alex Pritchard (knee).

The Terriers moved out of the relegation zone with a 3-0 victory over Hull City before the international break.

Match facts

  • This is the first league meeting between Blackburn and Huddersfield since December 2016, when the sides shared two 1-1 Championship draws.
  • Five of the last six Championship meetings between Blackburn and Huddersfield have ended as draws. The Terriers won the other 2-0 in April 2016.
  • Huddersfield have won as many points (7) in their last three league games as they did in their previous 33 league games, of which they won just one.
  • Blackburn's Tony Mowbray and Huddersfield's Danny Cowley have met once previously, when Rovers beat Cowley's Lincoln City 4-1 in last season's League Cup.
  • Blackburn striker Adam Armstrong has scored three goals in his last four league games, as many as in his previous 31 matches combined.
  • Karlan Grant has scored 10 of Huddersfield's 21 league goals since making his debut in February 2019, seven more than any other player in that time.

Saturday 19th October 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom116412113822
2Nottm Forest11641169722
3Preston1163223121121
4Swansea11632169721
5Leeds11623157820
6Bristol City115511813520
7Fulham1154220101019
8Sheff Wed11614169719
9QPR116141819-119
10Charlton115331512318
11Cardiff114431616016
12Birmingham115151114-316
13Derby113621515015
14Blackburn114251315-214
15Millwall113531014-414
16Hull113441416-213
17Brentford1133599012
18Luton113261520-511
19Wigan11326916-711
20Middlesbrough112451116-510
21Huddersfield112271218-68
22Reading112271117-68
23Barnsley11137822-146
24Stoke111281122-115
View full Championship table

