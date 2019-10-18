Blackburn Rovers v Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield's six-goal top scorer Karlan Grant has scored in three of their five away games this season

Blackburn will be without defender Greg Cunningham after he tore his anterior cruciate ligament in the defeat at QPR.

Fellow defender Darragh Lenihan is out for eight weeks with an injury picked up in the same game.

Huddersfield Town could welcome back defender Terence Kongolo (calf) and midfielder Alex Pritchard (knee).

The Terriers moved out of the relegation zone with a 3-0 victory over Hull City before the international break.

Match facts