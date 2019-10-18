Stoke City v Fulham
-
- From the section Championship
Stoke City boss Nathan Jones is seeking back-to-back wins for the first time since he took over in January when his side host Fulham.
Nathan Collins is available after completing a three-game ban and James McClean has recovered from injury.
Fulham manager Scott Parker has a fully-fit squad to pick from as he looks to extend his side's six-game unbeaten run in the Championship.
Harrison Reed and Bobby Reid hope to force their way into the line-up.
Stoke have picked up just one home point out of a possible 18 this season, but they lifted the pressure on Jones in the final game before the international break when they won at leaders Swansea.
Substitute Scott Hogan's last-minute winner was the first significant goal scored by Stoke in the 90th minute or later in almost four years, since Marko Arnautovic's injury-time penalty in a 4-3 win at Everton in December 2015.
Match facts
- Stoke City and Fulham have not met since the Potters' 1-0 League Cup win at Craven Cottage in September 2015.
- The last time the two sides met in a league match outside the top flight was at third-tier level in March 1999, when the Cottagers won 1-0 under Kevin Keegan.
- Fulham have completed 6,091 passes in the Championship this season - 1,257 more than any other side.
- Stoke are looking to win consecutive league matches under Nathan Jones for the first time. They last did so in October 2018, under Gary Rowett.
- Stoke striker Scott Hogan has scored with all three of his shots on target in the Championship this season.
- Fulham's Tom Cairney has been involved in eight goals in his last 10 Championship appearances (5 goals, 3 assists).