Championship
Stoke15:00Fulham
Venue: bet365 Stadium

Stoke City v Fulham

Nathan Jones
Stoke City went into the international break on the back of a first league win of the season under Nathan Jones, in the top v bottom clash at Swansea
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 BST on Saturday

Stoke City boss Nathan Jones is seeking back-to-back wins for the first time since he took over in January when his side host Fulham.

Nathan Collins is available after completing a three-game ban and James McClean has recovered from injury.

Fulham manager Scott Parker has a fully-fit squad to pick from as he looks to extend his side's six-game unbeaten run in the Championship.

Harrison Reed and Bobby Reid hope to force their way into the line-up.

Stoke have picked up just one home point out of a possible 18 this season, but they lifted the pressure on Jones in the final game before the international break when they won at leaders Swansea.

Substitute Scott Hogan's last-minute winner was the first significant goal scored by Stoke in the 90th minute or later in almost four years, since Marko Arnautovic's injury-time penalty in a 4-3 win at Everton in December 2015.

Match facts

  • Stoke City and Fulham have not met since the Potters' 1-0 League Cup win at Craven Cottage in September 2015.
  • The last time the two sides met in a league match outside the top flight was at third-tier level in March 1999, when the Cottagers won 1-0 under Kevin Keegan.
  • Fulham have completed 6,091 passes in the Championship this season - 1,257 more than any other side.
  • Stoke are looking to win consecutive league matches under Nathan Jones for the first time. They last did so in October 2018, under Gary Rowett.
  • Stoke striker Scott Hogan has scored with all three of his shots on target in the Championship this season.
  • Fulham's Tom Cairney has been involved in eight goals in his last 10 Championship appearances (5 goals, 3 assists).

Saturday 19th October 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom116412113822
2Nottm Forest11641169722
3Preston1163223121121
4Swansea11632169721
5Leeds11623157820
6Bristol City115511813520
7Fulham1154220101019
8Sheff Wed11614169719
9QPR116141819-119
10Charlton115331512318
11Cardiff114431616016
12Birmingham115151114-316
13Derby113621515015
14Blackburn114251315-214
15Millwall113531014-414
16Hull113441416-213
17Brentford1133599012
18Luton113261520-511
19Wigan11326916-711
20Middlesbrough112451116-510
21Huddersfield112271218-68
22Reading112271117-68
23Barnsley11137822-146
24Stoke111281122-115
View full Championship table

