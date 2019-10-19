Scottish Premiership
Kilmarnock15:00Livingston
Venue: Rugby Park

Kilmarnock v Livingston

  • Kilmarnock have failed to score in their last two home games
  • Livingston ended a run of four straight defeats by beating leaders Celtic last time out
  • Kilmarnock have won their last five games at home to Livingston since a 3-1 loss in March 2005
  • Kilmarnock have kept more clean sheet than any other side in the Premiership this season, with all five coming in their last six league games

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers87012652121
2Celtic86112271519
3Motherwell85121510516
4Aberdeen83321010012
5Ross County83321011-112
6Livingston83231211111
7Kilmarnock832367-111
8Hamilton8224715-88
9Hearts8134913-46
10Hibernian8134717-106
11St Mirren812538-55
12St Johnstone8044720-134
