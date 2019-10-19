Celtic v Ross County
- Follow live text and radio commentary from 2pm on the BBC Sport Scotland website
- Celtic are unbeaten in six home games since losing to Cluj in Champions League qualifying
- Livingston ended Celtic's 11-game unbeaten run in their last Premiership outing
- Celtic have not lost back-to-back league games since March 2013 during Neil Lennon's first spell in charge; the second defeat back then was to Ross County
- County are unbeaten in four games, two of them away from home
- Celtic own all three meetings between the sides last season without conceding a goal
- Celtic have gone eight games without defeat against County since a 3-2 League Cup semi-final loss in January 2016