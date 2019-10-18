Crystal Palace v Manchester City

The only English manager to have beaten Pep Guardiola (right) during his managerial league career is Palace boss Roy Hodgson (left).

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace welcome back captain Luka Milivojevic, who was suspended for their win at West Ham.

Mamadou Sakho is again ruled out with a muscle strain, while Connor Wickham also remains absent.

Manchester City are set to be boosted by the return of Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones and Benjamin Mendy after injury.

Sergio Aguero was involved in a car crash earlier this week but is fit to play. Aymeric Laporte and Leroy Sane remain long-term absentees.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton: Manchester City haven't looked quite so invincible lately in losing two of their last four matches, and you may remember it was Palace who inflicted a rare home defeat on the champions last season. The highlight of which was a stunning goal from Andros Townsend.

All that and the good early season form shown by Roy Hodgson's team gives them more than a glimmer of hope here.

That said, City have still taken 30 of the last 33 points available on the road and were the last away team to win at Selhurst in the league, 3-1 in April.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson on his side's recent form against Manchester City: "I'm not sure that Pep [Guardiola] needs to be worried about any team but it will be nice if we can get respect. It's a challenge and it's an exciting challenge and our players are very much up for that challenge.

"It's been a good start. We're fully aware that can change very quickly; the only time you're happy to take credit is if it lasts until the end of the season. In the eight games so far 14 points is a good haul of points but we have a tough run of games coming up."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Roy Hodgson: "I think since Roy took over the team [Palace] with zero points and helped them to avoid relegation, they have always made a really good season. They have incredibly talented players.

"Of course I admire him. He has the patience and love [aged 72]. It's incredible. You have to have a lot of energy every day and he is there."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester City will have to fight to win this one but I think they will be find a way through, and with it end the Eagles' unbeaten home start.

Prediction: 0-3

Lawro's full predictions v Strictly Come Dancing stars Alex Scott and Neil Jones

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace have taken four points from their last three league games against Manchester City.

However, the Eagles are winless in four home league meetings (D1, L3).

Crystal Palace

Palace's only defeat in their past eight home league games was 3-1 by City in last season's corresponding fixture.

They have accrued 44 points so far in 2019, a tally bettered only by Manchester City, Liverpool (both 67) and Arsenal (47).

Crystal Palace's total of 14 points is their second highest after eight Premier League matches - they had 15 under Alan Pardew in 2015-16.

The Eagles have recorded at least one victory over the reigning Premier League champions in four of the past five seasons.

They have kept clean sheets in three of their four league matches at Selhurst Park this term.

Since their promotion in 2013, Palace have won an unrivalled 47 penalties in the top flight.

Manchester City