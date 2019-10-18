Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion

England's latest debutant, Tyrone Mings, and Bjorn Engels (right) will continue their defensive partnership for Aston Villa after the latter's recovery from injury

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa pair Tom Heaton and Bjorn Engels are fit after minor injuries.

The only absentees are Jota, who has had a hernia operation, and James Chester, who is building up his fitness after a pre-season hamstring problem.

Brighton winger Leandro Trossard has returned to training following a groin problem and could be among the substitutes.

Solly March and Shane Duffy are also available but Bernardo and Jose Izquierdo remain sidelined.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: Villa fans will display a banner picturing Tyrone Mings with the word PROUD. Fully deserved. He was impeccable in the face of vile racism in Sofia. It beggars belief that Bulgaria are still in the competition, let alone in with a chance of the play-offs.

There'll also be anniversary applause for Dean Smith. A year into the job and what a transformation he has brought.

Graham Potter is quietly going about his business at Brighton too. Both clubs come into this on the back of big wins. It's seven months since Albion won two in a row - but four and a half years since Villa managed it in the Premier League!

A draw wouldn't surprise. But if Aaron Connolly - buzzing from his Ireland debut - starts, he could be the difference.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith: "We feel that result [5-1 against Norwich] had been coming, some of our performances had suggested that.

"But we can't become complacent. This league can punish you in the flash of an eye. We need to improve. We're striving to do that."

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter: "I felt the daily work of the players, the consistency of their performances, was that the performance that you witnessed [against Spurs] was a possibility.

"Now our challenge is that we have to maintain that level and try and improve.

"We are not at our max. We are at maximum effort but I still think we can improve, so that's good."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

They will see each other as one of the teams they need to finish above to stay up, and both clubs are probably going to be in the bottom third of the table, so it becomes an even more important game.

Who will win it? Well, Villa are at home and I can see them going for it more, so I'd back them to come out on top.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Aston Villa are unbeaten at home to Brighton in all competitions, with eight wins and three draws in 11 meetings.

This is the first top-flight encounter between the sides since a goalless draw at Brighton's Goldstone Ground in March 1983.

They met at the Amex Stadium last month in the League Cup third round, with Aston Villa winning 3-1 against a youthful home side.

Aston Villa

Villa are looking to secure back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time since May 2015.

They have scored twice or more in three consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since April 2010. They last did so in four in a row in April 2008.

Dean Smith's side have only conceded a goal before half time in one of their eight league fixtures this season. That was at home to Bournemouth, who scored twice inside 12 minutes.

However, Villa have conceded a league-high six goals after the 75th minute of games and dropped eight points from winning positions.

Wesley has scored four goals in his last six league appearances.

Anwar El Ghazi has scored or set up a goal in three consecutive league matches for the first time with Villa. He has provided eight league assists in 2019, more than any other player at the club.

Brighton & Hove Albion