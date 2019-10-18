Leicester City v Burnley

Burnley manager Sean Dyche and Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers worked together at Watford earlier in their careers

TEAM NEWS

Leicester's James Maddison has got over the illness that caused his withdrawal from the England squad last week.

Midfielder Dennis Praet, who remained in Belgium after international duty for personal reasons, should be available.

Burnley's Johann Berg Gudmundsson faces several weeks out after suffering a hamstring injury playing for Iceland.

Erik Pieters has overcome an ankle problem while Jack Cork and Ashley Barnes, who have respective shoulder and groin injuries, will be assessed.

Midfielder Danny Drinkwater has not yet recovered from an ankle injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@vksparks: It is fitting, perhaps, that this match should be chosen to mark the anniversary of the darkest day in Leicester City's history.

For it was against Burnley nearly 12 months ago that the King Power Stadium paid its heartfelt and emotional tribute to owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and the four others who died alongside him in a helicopter crash outside the stadium.

A year on from the tragedy, the memories of what Khun Vichai did for Leicester - and not just the club, but the city as a whole - remain deeply and profoundly cherished.

He was the man who helped them to dream the impossible dream - and, once again, the Leicester City family will come together to honour him.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers: "Burnley work tirelessly. They play a system that isn't complicated but they play it very well. It's a challenge.

"These are the types of games that we have struggled with over the past 18 months but we showed against Newcastle that we're learning. And we love playing at home."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "It's a very difficult task for us going through every season, trying to play well every week, and technically play well.

"If that side of our game isn't as pure as it could be - which it often isn't, it's still a work in progress - all the things that factor in winning a match, we do well.

"The shape, the energy, the relentless nature of trying to win a game, they're all intact."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Burnley have built a good little undefeated run, but I don't see them extending it here.

I just feel that in this game, the influence of Leicester striker Jamie Vardy will be massive..

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley have not won in eight visits to Leicester since a 1-0 Championship victory in November 2006 (D4, L4).

Leicester City

Leicester are unbeaten at home this season, winning their last three at the King Power Stadium.

They could win five of their opening nine Premier League fixtures for the first time since the 1997-98 season.

A win would put them on 17 points after nine games, a better tally than their title-winning season in 2015-16, when they had 16 points.

The Foxes have earned 31 points since Brendan Rodgers' first match in charge in March - only Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea have fared better over that period.

Ten of their 14 Premier League goals this season have come in the second half - only Manchester City have scored more after the break.

Jamie Vardy has scored 10 goals in his last 10 home league appearances. In 2019, only Sadio Mane and Sergio Aguero have scored more home goals.

Burnley