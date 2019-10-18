Wolverhampton Wanderers v Southampton

Southampton's Danny Ings has scored four goals in his last three games in all competitions

TEAM NEWS

Wolves are assessing the fitness of Diogo Jota, Romain Saiss, Pedro Neto and Morgan Gibbs-White.

Leander Dendoncker should be available despite missing Belgium's recent games because of illness.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has hinted he is considering a recall for goalkeeper Alex McCarthy in place of Angus Gunn.

Moussa Djenepo and Cedric are nearing a return from injuries but Saturday's game will come too soon.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@alistairmann01: A month ago, Southampton moved up to 10th with a victory at Sheffield United as Wolves slumped to 19th following a crushing defeat by Chelsea; their fortunes have changed dramatically since.

Wanderers may have initially been affected by their European travails but, perhaps now more accustomed to the schedule, are enjoying a five-match unbeaten run, culminating with a stunning victory at the Etihad Stadium.

Saints will arrive at Molineux having not added another point since Bramall Lane; nobody would be surprised if it was they that ended the weekend in the bottom three, while Wolves move into the top 10 for the first time this season.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl on regrouping during the international break: "I think the good thing was that we had a lot of players here and not so many players away, which gave me the chance to work with them on a few weaknesses in our game.

"We must defend better when you lose the ball, and this is something we've been working on for the last two weeks."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Wolves have taken seven points from their past three league games and have climbed the table, while Southampton have lost all three of theirs and slipped down it.

Some of the Saints' defending in their 4-1 defeat by Chelsea was pretty dire and, if there is a repeat of that, then it will be an extremely comfortable afternoon for Wolves.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Strictly Come Dancing stars Alex Scott and Neil Jones

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves have won four of the past five meetings in all competitions.

However, they have only won once in the last 10 top-flight encounters - 2-0 at home in September 2018 (D2, L7).

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves are vying to equal their club record of three consecutive Premier League wins.

They could keep three top-flight clean sheets in a row for the first time since 1981.

This is their 100th Premier League game at Molineux (W34, D24, L41).

Wolves have lost just one of their last 12 home league games, winning seven and drawing four.

They have used seven different starting line-ups in their eight league matches this season, having gone nine matches from the start of last season without making a single change.

Southampton