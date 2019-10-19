Scottish Championship
Dunfermline15:00Ayr
Venue: East End Park

Dunfermline Athletic v Ayr United

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd86022281418
2Ayr8602178918
3Inverness CT8512148616
4Dundee83321011-112
5Morton83141120-910
6Queen of Sth823346-29
7Arbroath8224510-58
8Alloa8224713-68
9Dunfermline814389-17
10Partick Thistle81251015-55
