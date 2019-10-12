National League: Stockport v Dagenham, AFC Fylde v Sutton & Barrow v Dover postponed

Clubs across England are celebrating Non-League Day on Saturday

National League games between Stockport and Dagenham & Redbridge, AFC Fylde and Sutton, and Barrow and Dover have been postponed because of a rail incident at Milton Keynes affecting trains.

Solihull Moors against Bromley will have a "slight delay" on the 15:00 BST kick-off because of the disruption to trains leaving London Euston.

Fylde's postponement came at 12:10 BST and Stockport's game soon followed.

Barrow's match against Dover was called off at 1345 BST.