National League: Stockport v Dagenham, AFC Fylde v Sutton & Barrow v Dover postponed
-
- From the section Conference
National League games between Stockport and Dagenham & Redbridge, AFC Fylde and Sutton, and Barrow and Dover have been postponed because of a rail incident at Milton Keynes affecting trains.
Solihull Moors against Bromley will have a "slight delay" on the 15:00 BST kick-off because of the disruption to trains leaving London Euston.
Fylde's postponement came at 12:10 BST and Stockport's game soon followed.
Barrow's match against Dover was called off at 1345 BST.