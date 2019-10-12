Scottish Women's Cup semi-finals: 'It's our cup' - Hibs assistant Stewart McGuire

Hibernian have won the Scottish Women's Cup three years in a row

The Scottish Women's Cup is "our cup" says Hibernian assistant head coach Stewart McGuire as they prepare for Sunday's semi-final with Motherwell.

Hibs have won the trophy three years in a row and have taken home the last seven domestic knockout competitions.

"We don't want to let it go, and the girls will be determined to hold onto that," McGuire told BBC Scotland.

In the other last four tie at Forthbank in Stirling, league leaders Glasgow City face Rangers.

Both games are being played back-to-back, with the matches being streamed on the BBC Sport Scotland website from 12:00 BST.

'Pride' spurs Motherwell on

Hibernian clinched the trophy last year with an emphatic 8-0 win over Motherwell at Firhill, with Jamie-Lee Napier netting a hat-trick.

Motherwell were in SWPL2 at the time and since promotion have made a number of changes to the squad.

But, in three meetings this season with Hibs they have lost 4-0, 7-1, and two weeks ago 2-0. They will take comfort in keeping the score down in that last encounter, though the game was played days after Hibs had returned from a gruelling Champions League trip to Prague.

"I would like to think we've improved and closed the gap a bit on Hibs," said head coach Donald Jennow. "They are by far and away the favourites for the tie. We just need to approach it right and make it as competitive as we can.

"The cup defeat last year - it would just be going back to a negative memory. From my own perspective I've got pride. I'd like to at least make it more competitive than it was last time around."

Rangers coach Vignal impresses Booth

Glasgow City are closing in on their 13th successive league title, but despite their dominance in that competition they have not won a domestic cup since 2015, and lost the SWPL Cup final on penalties to Hibernian in May.

Rangers have been finalists twice, but their last appearance was nine years ago. However, a new era began in summer with the appointment of Gregory Vignal as head coach and the announcement the club would be semi-professional next season. They have also bolstered the squad; bringing in two French stars Daina Bourma and Lisa Martinez, as well as Emma Brownlie who won the cup with Hibs last year.

City have won the two recent meetings between the pair 4-0 and 2-0. But City head coach Scott Booth is impressed with the changes Vignal is making with Rangers.

"It's nice as a coach to see how another coach works and how his stamp is left on his team," said Booth. "I think it's been quite obvious since Gregory has come in that there's been changes on the football pitch and that the players are attempting to play his style, and that gives us a different problem."