'Lucky' Wales captain Gareth Bale targets Croatia upset

Gareth Bale has scored 32 goals for Wales

Euro 2020 qualifying: Wales v Croatia Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Sunday, 13 October 2019 Kick-off: 19:45 BST

Gareth Bale insists Wales can produce a shock and beat World Cup finalists Croatia on Sunday, but admits he is fortunate to be available to play.

The Real Madrid winger was booked in Thursday's qualifier in Slovakia and could have received a second yellow card in the closing stages.

Bale says Wales are confident they can produce an upset in Cardiff and still win Euro 2020 qualifying Group E.

"We've had some great results against big teams at home," said the captain.

"It's nice to have the experience to know how to do it, though it is obviously easier said than done.

"We believe in ourselves, we feel no matter who we come up against we can come up with a plan to beat them.

"We have great players and a great team and if we put in a performance we can beat anybody.

"Croatia are the favourites, they are one of the best teams in the world - especially after their World Cup performance.

"But being underdogs doesn't change anything... we will always try and set up to win the game and that is always our plan.

"We haven't been looking at the table too much to be honest. We all know if we win all three remaining games we should qualify and that's our mindset, that's our ultimate aim. We want to get to another major tournament and give it another go."

Lucky to be involved but feeling happier

Bale admits he could have received a red card in Slovakia and will have to be careful against Croatia, especially as another booking would see him ruled out of the trip to Azerbaijan in Wales' penultimate qualifier.

He suffered a knock in making the challenge, but admits he was more fearful of a red card than an injury.

"I am fit and fine, it was just a knock on the knee which is fine and a bit of ice has sorted that out," he said.

"I was more worried about getting sent off to be honest, I was lucky to get away with that one, though I didn't think the first one was a yellow card, so it evened itself out.

"Tomorrow (Sunday) I can't make too many silly tackles, I have to be mindful of that. I don't want to miss any games especially at crunch time in the group.

"I have to be clever with what I am doing and maybe expect someone will try and rile me up to get me suspended.

"But I am experienced enough to get through without a booking."

After a frustrating summer where his Real Madrid future was the subject of constant speculation, Bale says he is in a happier and healthier place that he was when Wales were beaten 2-1 in Osijek in June in the reverse fixture.

"I'm in a better place physically more than anything than I was in the summer, because leading into the game I hadn't played for five or six weeks wasn't too fit and wasn't too happy," he added.

"I feel in better form and physically in better shape now and hopefully that makes a difference come Sunday."

Wales' Gareth Bale and Croatia's Luka Modric have been teammates for 11 of the past 12 seasons

Time to get one over on Modric

Bale is keen to finally get a win over his Real Madrid teammate and opposition captain Luka Modric.

Modric, who won the 2018 Ballon d'Or - becoming the first player other than Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo to claim the award in more than a decade - was also a teammate of Bale's at his previous club Tottenham Hotspur.

Having been club-mates for more than a decade, Bale has been beaten three times by Croatia since 2012, with the last two fixtures both ending 2-1 to the World Cup finalists.

"Whenever we play them we always seem to lose by one goal and it is always quite a tight game," he said.

"Having played together for a long time at Tottenham and Real Madrid, we know each other well and it would be nice to get one over him finally, as they have beaten us a few times in the past."