Denis Zakaria (Switzerland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Denmark v Switzerland
Line-ups
Denmark
- 1Schmeichel
- 14Dalsgaard
- 4Kjaer
- 6Christensen
- 17Stryger Larsen
- 19Schöne
- 8Delaney
- 20PoulsenBooked at 6mins
- 10Eriksen
- 11Braithwaite
- 21Cornelius
Substitutes
- 2Ankersen
- 3Andersen
- 5Billing
- 7Skov
- 9Gytkjær
- 12Dolberg
- 13M Jorgensen
- 15Lerager
- 16Hansen
- 18Wass
- 22Rönnow
- 23Højbjerg
Switzerland
- 1Sommer
- 4Elvedi
- 22Schär
- 5Akanji
- 2LichtsteinerBooked at 2mins
- 17ZakariaBooked at 36mins
- 10Xhaka
- 13Rodríguez
- 7Embolo
- 9Seferovic
- 18Mehmedi
Substitutes
- 3Mbabu
- 6Lang
- 8Freuler
- 11Steffen
- 12Mvogo
- 14Cömert
- 15Sow
- 16Gavranovic
- 19Drmic
- 20Fernandes
- 21Omlin
- 23Benito
- Referee:
- Aleksey Kulbakov
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away3
Live Text
Booking
Foul by Martin Braithwaite (Denmark).
Denis Zakaria (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Ricardo Rodríguez.
Martin Braithwaite (Denmark) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Stephan Lichtsteiner (Switzerland).
Attempt saved. Christian Eriksen (Denmark) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andreas Cornelius with a headed pass.
Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Nico Elvedi.
Offside, Switzerland. Fabian Schär tries a through ball, but Admir Mehmedi is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Jens Stryger Larsen (Denmark) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Martin Braithwaite.
Attempt missed. Martin Braithwaite (Denmark) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Henrik Dalsgaard with a cross.
Foul by Haris Seferovic (Switzerland).
Martin Braithwaite (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Switzerland. Granit Xhaka tries a through ball, but Breel Embolo is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Granit Xhaka (Switzerland) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Thomas Delaney.
Attempt blocked. Manuel Akanji (Switzerland) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked. Assisted by Granit Xhaka.
Attempt blocked. Haris Seferovic (Switzerland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Denis Zakaria.
Attempt saved. Ricardo Rodríguez (Switzerland) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Denis Zakaria (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christian Eriksen (Denmark).
Ricardo Rodríguez (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yussuf Poulsen (Denmark).
Booking
Yussuf Poulsen (Denmark) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Breel Embolo (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yussuf Poulsen (Denmark).
Foul by Jens Stryger Larsen (Denmark).
Breel Embolo (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Fabian Schär.
Attempt missed. Martin Braithwaite (Denmark) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andreas Cornelius.
Breel Embolo (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jens Stryger Larsen (Denmark).
Booking
Stephan Lichtsteiner (Switzerland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jens Stryger Larsen (Denmark) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Stephan Lichtsteiner (Switzerland).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.