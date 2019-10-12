European Championship Qualifying - Group F
Faroe Islands0Romania0

Faroe Islands v Romania

Line-ups

Faroe Islands

  • 1Nielsen
  • 9Ròlantsson
  • 5Vatnsdal
  • 4Gregersen
  • 13Baldvinsson
  • 3Davidsen
  • 10Vatnhamar
  • 8Hendriksson Olsen
  • 6Hansson
  • 20Bjartalid
  • 11Olsen

Substitutes

  • 2Egilsson
  • 7Bartalsstovu
  • 12Gestsson
  • 14Edmundsson
  • 15Eriksen
  • 16Nielsen
  • 17Frederiksberg
  • 18Justinussen
  • 19Jonsson
  • 21Danielsen
  • 22Johannesen
  • 23Joensen

Romania

  • 12Tatarusanu
  • 2Benzar
  • 5NedelcearuBooked at 18mins
  • 6Chiriches
  • 11Bancu
  • 10Hagi
  • 15Anton
  • 8Stanciu
  • 7Coman
  • 9Puscas
  • 23Andone

Substitutes

  • 1Radu
  • 3Tosca
  • 4Rus
  • 13Keseru
  • 14Mogos
  • 16Nita
  • 17Deac
  • 18Marin
  • 19Bordeianu
  • 20Mitrita
  • 21Nistor
  • 22Cicaldau
Referee:
Aliyar Aghayev

Match Stats

Home TeamFaroe IslandsAway TeamRomania
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home1
Away8
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away6

Live Text

Ianis Hagi (Romania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Klaemint Olsen (Faroe Islands).

Corner, Faroe Islands. Conceded by Ciprian Tatarusanu.

Attempt saved. Klaemint Olsen (Faroe Islands) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Joannes Bjartalid with a cross.

Attempt saved. Nicolae Stanciu (Romania) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Florinel Teodor Coman.

Attempt missed. Florin Andone (Romania) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Paul-Viorel Anton.

Attempt blocked. Nicolae Stanciu (Romania) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Florinel Teodor Coman.

Ionut Nedelcearu (Romania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joannes Bjartalid (Faroe Islands).

Romario Benzar (Romania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Viljormur Davidsen (Faroe Islands).

Foul by Florin Andone (Romania).

Rógvi Baldvinsson (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ianis Hagi (Romania).

Heini Vatnsdal (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Ianis Hagi (Romania) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Florin Andone.

Attempt missed. Florin Andone (Romania) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ianis Hagi with a cross.

Booking

Ionut Nedelcearu (Romania) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Klaemint Olsen (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ionut Nedelcearu (Romania).

Attempt missed. Florin Andone (Romania) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Foul by Vlad Chiriches (Romania).

Klaemint Olsen (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by George Puscas (Romania).

Klaemint Olsen (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joannes Bjartalid (Faroe Islands).

Foul by Romario Benzar (Romania).

Florinel Teodor Coman (Romania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gilli Ròlantsson (Faroe Islands).

Attempt saved. George Puscas (Romania) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Romario Benzar with a cross.

Attempt missed. George Puscas (Romania) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Florin Andone with a headed pass.

Ianis Hagi (Romania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Joannes Bjartalid (Faroe Islands).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

