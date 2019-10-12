Ianis Hagi (Romania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Faroe Islands v Romania
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Faroe Islands
- 1Nielsen
- 9Ròlantsson
- 5Vatnsdal
- 4Gregersen
- 13Baldvinsson
- 3Davidsen
- 10Vatnhamar
- 8Hendriksson Olsen
- 6Hansson
- 20Bjartalid
- 11Olsen
Substitutes
- 2Egilsson
- 7Bartalsstovu
- 12Gestsson
- 14Edmundsson
- 15Eriksen
- 16Nielsen
- 17Frederiksberg
- 18Justinussen
- 19Jonsson
- 21Danielsen
- 22Johannesen
- 23Joensen
Romania
- 12Tatarusanu
- 2Benzar
- 5NedelcearuBooked at 18mins
- 6Chiriches
- 11Bancu
- 10Hagi
- 15Anton
- 8Stanciu
- 7Coman
- 9Puscas
- 23Andone
Substitutes
- 1Radu
- 3Tosca
- 4Rus
- 13Keseru
- 14Mogos
- 16Nita
- 17Deac
- 18Marin
- 19Bordeianu
- 20Mitrita
- 21Nistor
- 22Cicaldau
- Referee:
- Aliyar Aghayev
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away6
Live Text
Foul by Klaemint Olsen (Faroe Islands).
Corner, Faroe Islands. Conceded by Ciprian Tatarusanu.
Attempt saved. Klaemint Olsen (Faroe Islands) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Joannes Bjartalid with a cross.
Attempt saved. Nicolae Stanciu (Romania) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Florinel Teodor Coman.
Attempt missed. Florin Andone (Romania) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Paul-Viorel Anton.
Attempt blocked. Nicolae Stanciu (Romania) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Florinel Teodor Coman.
Ionut Nedelcearu (Romania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joannes Bjartalid (Faroe Islands).
Romario Benzar (Romania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Viljormur Davidsen (Faroe Islands).
Foul by Florin Andone (Romania).
Rógvi Baldvinsson (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ianis Hagi (Romania).
Heini Vatnsdal (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Ianis Hagi (Romania) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Florin Andone.
Attempt missed. Florin Andone (Romania) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ianis Hagi with a cross.
Booking
Ionut Nedelcearu (Romania) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Klaemint Olsen (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ionut Nedelcearu (Romania).
Attempt missed. Florin Andone (Romania) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Vlad Chiriches (Romania).
Klaemint Olsen (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by George Puscas (Romania).
Klaemint Olsen (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joannes Bjartalid (Faroe Islands).
Foul by Romario Benzar (Romania).
Florinel Teodor Coman (Romania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gilli Ròlantsson (Faroe Islands).
Attempt saved. George Puscas (Romania) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Romario Benzar with a cross.
Attempt missed. George Puscas (Romania) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Florin Andone with a headed pass.
Ianis Hagi (Romania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joannes Bjartalid (Faroe Islands).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.