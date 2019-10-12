European Championship Qualifying - Group J
Italy0Greece0

Italy v Greece

Line-ups

Italy

  • 21Donnarumma
  • 2D'Ambrosio
  • 19Bonucci
  • 15Acerbi
  • 7Spinazzola
  • 18Barella
  • 8Jorginho
  • 6Verratti
  • 14Chiesa
  • 17Immobile
  • 10Insigne

Substitutes

  • 1Sirigu
  • 3Biraghi
  • 4Cristante
  • 5Izzo
  • 9Belotti
  • 11Grifo
  • 12Meret
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 16Zaniolo
  • 20Bernardeschi
  • 22El Shaarawy
  • 23Mancini

Greece

  • 12Paschalakis
  • 2Bakakis
  • 17HatzidiakosBooked at 14mins
  • 5Siovas
  • 3Stafylidis
  • 21Kourbelis
  • 6Bouchalakis
  • 18Limnios
  • 8Gonçalves Rodrigues
  • 9Koulouris
  • 14Bakasetas

Substitutes

  • 1Vlachodimos
  • 4Lampropoulos
  • 7Siopis
  • 10Fetfatzidis
  • 11Donis
  • 13Dioudis
  • 15Galanopoulos
  • 16Pavlidis
  • 19Vrousai
  • 20Mantalos
  • 22Giannoulis
  • 23Koutris
Referee:
Sergey Karasev

Match Stats

Home TeamItalyAway TeamGreece
Possession
Home73%
Away27%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away6

Live Text

Jorginho (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Efthymios Koulouris (Greece).

Danilo D'Ambrosio (Italy) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Konstantinos Stafylidis (Greece).

Foul by Danilo D'Ambrosio (Italy).

Konstantinos Stafylidis (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jorginho (Italy).

Dimitrios Kourbelis (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Pantelis Hatzidiakos (Greece) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ciro Immobile (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Pantelis Hatzidiakos (Greece).

Offside, Italy. Federico Chiesa tries a through ball, but Danilo D'Ambrosio is caught offside.

Foul by Zeca (Greece).

Marco Verratti (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Dimitris Limnios (Greece) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt saved. Dimitris Limnios (Greece) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Anastasios Bakasetas.

Foul by Danilo D'Ambrosio (Italy).

Efthymios Koulouris (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Nicolò Barella (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Danilo D'Ambrosio (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Efthymios Koulouris (Greece).

Foul by Anastasios Bakasetas (Greece).

Francesco Acerbi (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England54012061412
2Czech Rep6402119212
3Kosovo5221101008
4Montenegro6033313-103
5Bulgaria6033511-63

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine65101311216
2Portugal5320134911
3Serbia52121012-27
4Luxembourg6114511-64
5Lithuania6015417-131

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands54011761112
2Germany54011761112
3Northern Ireland640287112
4Belarus6114310-74
5Estonia6015218-161

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland633062412
2Denmark63301651112
3Switzerland522110558
4Georgia612348-45
5Gibraltar5005016-160

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia6411135813
2Slovakia6312108210
3Hungary630379-29
4Wales52125507
5Azerbaijan5014513-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain76101731419
2Sweden7421148614
3Romania7412167913
4Norway7241118310
5Malta7106214-123
6Faroe Islands7007323-200

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland7511112916
2Austria7412167913
3North Macedonia7322109111
4Slovenia7322137611
5Israel72231214-28
6Latvia7007124-230

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey76011521318
2France76012041618
3Iceland74031010012
4Albania7304101009
5Andorra7106114-133
6Moldova7106218-163

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium77002812721
2Russia76012241818
3Cyprus7313137610
4Kazakhstan7214911-27
5Scotland7205517-126
6San Marino7007037-370

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy76101831519
2Finland740398112
3Armenia74031311212
4Bos-Herze73131612410
5Greece7133710-36
6Liechtenstein7016120-191
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

