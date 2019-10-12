Jorginho (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Italy v Greece
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Italy
- 21Donnarumma
- 2D'Ambrosio
- 19Bonucci
- 15Acerbi
- 7Spinazzola
- 18Barella
- 8Jorginho
- 6Verratti
- 14Chiesa
- 17Immobile
- 10Insigne
Substitutes
- 1Sirigu
- 3Biraghi
- 4Cristante
- 5Izzo
- 9Belotti
- 11Grifo
- 12Meret
- 13Romagnoli
- 16Zaniolo
- 20Bernardeschi
- 22El Shaarawy
- 23Mancini
Greece
- 12Paschalakis
- 2Bakakis
- 17HatzidiakosBooked at 14mins
- 5Siovas
- 3Stafylidis
- 21Kourbelis
- 6Bouchalakis
- 18Limnios
- 8Gonçalves Rodrigues
- 9Koulouris
- 14Bakasetas
Substitutes
- 1Vlachodimos
- 4Lampropoulos
- 7Siopis
- 10Fetfatzidis
- 11Donis
- 13Dioudis
- 15Galanopoulos
- 16Pavlidis
- 19Vrousai
- 20Mantalos
- 22Giannoulis
- 23Koutris
- Referee:
- Sergey Karasev
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home73%
- Away27%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away6
Live Text
Foul by Efthymios Koulouris (Greece).
Danilo D'Ambrosio (Italy) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Konstantinos Stafylidis (Greece).
Foul by Danilo D'Ambrosio (Italy).
Konstantinos Stafylidis (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jorginho (Italy).
Dimitrios Kourbelis (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Pantelis Hatzidiakos (Greece) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ciro Immobile (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Pantelis Hatzidiakos (Greece).
Offside, Italy. Federico Chiesa tries a through ball, but Danilo D'Ambrosio is caught offside.
Foul by Zeca (Greece).
Marco Verratti (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Dimitris Limnios (Greece) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt saved. Dimitris Limnios (Greece) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Anastasios Bakasetas.
Foul by Danilo D'Ambrosio (Italy).
Efthymios Koulouris (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Nicolò Barella (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Danilo D'Ambrosio (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Efthymios Koulouris (Greece).
Foul by Anastasios Bakasetas (Greece).
Francesco Acerbi (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.