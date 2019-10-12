European Championship Qualifying - Group J
Liechtenstein0Armenia1

Liechtenstein v Armenia

Line-ups

Liechtenstein

  • 1Büchel
  • 6Malin
  • 4Kaufmann
  • 3Goppel
  • 22Rechsteiner
  • 13Büchel
  • 23Polverino
  • 14Meier
  • 18Hasler
  • 11SalanovicBooked at 10mins
  • 17Gubser

Substitutes

  • 2Brändle
  • 5Hofer
  • 7Kardesoglu
  • 8Sele
  • 9Frick
  • 10Frick
  • 12Majer
  • 15Yildiz
  • 16Eberle
  • 19Frommelt
  • 20Wolfinger
  • 21Lo Russo

Armenia

  • 16Hayrapetyan
  • 19Hambardzumyan
  • 3Haroyan
  • 15Ishkhanyan
  • 14Hovhannisyan
  • 8Pizzelli
  • 21Hovsepyan
  • 10Ghazaryan
  • 11Barseghyan
  • 20Karapetian
  • 22Adamyan

Substitutes

  • 1Beglaryan
  • 2Calisir
  • 4Voskanyan
  • 5Malakyan
  • 6Monroy
  • 7Avetisyan
  • 9Babayan
  • 12Avagyan
  • 13Vardanyan
  • 17Yedigaryan
  • 18Miranyan
  • 23Özbiliz
Referee:
István Kovács

Match Stats

Home TeamLiechtensteinAway TeamArmenia
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home1
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away4

Live Text

Foul by Rumyan Hovsepyan (Armenia).

Foul by Arman Hovhannisyan (Armenia).

Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Gevorg Ghazaryan (Armenia).

Nicolas Hasler (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Martin Rechsteiner (Liechtenstein).

Gevorg Ghazaryan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sargis Adamyan.

Goal!

Goal! Liechtenstein 0, Armenia 1. Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gevorg Ghazaryan.

Attempt blocked. Marcos Pizzelli (Armenia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rumyan Hovsepyan.

Foul by Sargis Adamyan (Armenia).

Martin Büchel (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Marcos Pizzelli (Armenia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tigran Barseghyan.

Gevorg Ghazaryan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michele Polverino (Liechtenstein).

Sargis Adamyan (Armenia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Nicolas Hasler (Liechtenstein).

Corner, Armenia. Conceded by Maximilian Goppel.

Booking

Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein).

Attempt missed. Nicolas Hasler (Liechtenstein) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Michele Polverino with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Liechtenstein. Conceded by Arman Hovhannisyan.

Gevorg Ghazaryan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein).

Corner, Armenia. Conceded by Livio Meier.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England54012061412
2Czech Rep6402119212
3Kosovo5221101008
4Montenegro6033313-103
5Bulgaria6033511-63

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine65101311216
2Portugal5320134911
3Serbia52121012-27
4Luxembourg6114511-64
5Lithuania6015417-131

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands54011761112
2Germany54011761112
3Northern Ireland640287112
4Belarus6114310-74
5Estonia6015218-161

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland633062412
2Denmark63301651112
3Switzerland522110558
4Georgia612348-45
5Gibraltar5005016-160

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia6411135813
2Slovakia6312108210
3Hungary630379-29
4Wales52125507
5Azerbaijan5014513-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain76101731419
2Sweden7421148614
3Romania7412167913
4Norway7241118310
5Malta7106214-123
6Faroe Islands7007323-200

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland7511112916
2Austria7412167913
3North Macedonia7322109111
4Slovenia7322137611
5Israel72231214-28
6Latvia7007124-230

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey76011521318
2France76012041618
3Iceland74031010012
4Albania7304101009
5Andorra7106114-133
6Moldova7106218-163

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium77002812721
2Russia76012241818
3Cyprus7313137610
4Kazakhstan7214911-27
5Scotland7205517-126
6San Marino7007037-370

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy76101831519
2Finland740398112
3Armenia74031311212
4Bos-Herze73131612410
5Greece7133710-36
6Liechtenstein7016120-191
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories