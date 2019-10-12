Foul by Rumyan Hovsepyan (Armenia).
Liechtenstein v Armenia
Line-ups
Liechtenstein
- 1Büchel
- 6Malin
- 4Kaufmann
- 3Goppel
- 22Rechsteiner
- 13Büchel
- 23Polverino
- 14Meier
- 18Hasler
- 11SalanovicBooked at 10mins
- 17Gubser
Substitutes
- 2Brändle
- 5Hofer
- 7Kardesoglu
- 8Sele
- 9Frick
- 10Frick
- 12Majer
- 15Yildiz
- 16Eberle
- 19Frommelt
- 20Wolfinger
- 21Lo Russo
Armenia
- 16Hayrapetyan
- 19Hambardzumyan
- 3Haroyan
- 15Ishkhanyan
- 14Hovhannisyan
- 8Pizzelli
- 21Hovsepyan
- 10Ghazaryan
- 11Barseghyan
- 20Karapetian
- 22Adamyan
Substitutes
- 1Beglaryan
- 2Calisir
- 4Voskanyan
- 5Malakyan
- 6Monroy
- 7Avetisyan
- 9Babayan
- 12Avagyan
- 13Vardanyan
- 17Yedigaryan
- 18Miranyan
- 23Özbiliz
- Referee:
- István Kovács
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Arman Hovhannisyan (Armenia).
Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gevorg Ghazaryan (Armenia).
Nicolas Hasler (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Martin Rechsteiner (Liechtenstein).
Gevorg Ghazaryan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sargis Adamyan.
Goal!
Goal! Liechtenstein 0, Armenia 1. Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gevorg Ghazaryan.
Attempt blocked. Marcos Pizzelli (Armenia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rumyan Hovsepyan.
Foul by Sargis Adamyan (Armenia).
Martin Büchel (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Marcos Pizzelli (Armenia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tigran Barseghyan.
Gevorg Ghazaryan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michele Polverino (Liechtenstein).
Sargis Adamyan (Armenia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nicolas Hasler (Liechtenstein).
Corner, Armenia. Conceded by Maximilian Goppel.
Booking
Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein).
Attempt missed. Nicolas Hasler (Liechtenstein) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Michele Polverino with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Liechtenstein. Conceded by Arman Hovhannisyan.
Gevorg Ghazaryan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein).
Corner, Armenia. Conceded by Livio Meier.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.