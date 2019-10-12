First Half ends, Malta 0, Sweden 1.
Malta v Sweden
-
Line-ups
Malta
- 1Bonello
- 14ShawBooked at 39mins
- 5Agius
- 22Muscat
- 7Mbong
- 11Muscat
- 13Vella
- 19Zerafa
- 21Gambin
- 10Nwoko
- 17Effiong
Substitutes
- 2Caruana
- 3Apap
- 4Borg
- 6Grech
- 8Fenech
- 9Mifsud
- 12Hogg
- 15Micallef
- 16Haber
- 18Muscat
- 20Pisani
- 23Caruana
Sweden
- 1Olsen
- 2Lustig
- 18Danielson
- 4Granqvist
- 5Bengtsson
- 7Larsson
- 20Olsson
- 8Ekdal
- 10Forsberg
- 9Berg
- 22Quaison
Substitutes
- 3Tankovic
- 6Fransson
- 11Guidetti
- 12Johnsson
- 13Svensson
- 14Helander
- 15Isak
- 16Krafth
- 17Gagliolo
- 19Andersson
- 21Sema
- 23Nordfeldt
- Referee:
- Sergei Ivanov
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away10
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt saved. Rowen Muscat (Malta) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Malta. Conceded by Marcus Berg.
Attempt blocked. Kyrian Nwoko (Malta) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Gambin.
Corner, Malta. Conceded by Kristoffer Olsson.
Attempt blocked. Luke Gambin (Malta) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joseph Mbong.
Foul by Sebastian Larsson (Sweden).
Luke Gambin (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Sweden. Emil Forsberg tries a through ball, but Robin Quaison is caught offside.
Foul by Robin Quaison (Sweden).
Zach Muscat (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Albin Ekdal (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sebastian Larsson.
Attempt saved. Emil Forsberg (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Kurt Shaw (Malta) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Andreas Granqvist (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kurt Shaw (Malta).
Attempt saved. Marcus Berg (Sweden) header from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mikael Lustig.
Attempt blocked. Robin Quaison (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pierre Bengtsson.
Hand ball by Sebastian Larsson (Sweden).
Attempt blocked. Pierre Bengtsson (Sweden) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Sebastian Larsson (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Albin Ekdal (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luke Gambin (Malta).
Attempt saved. Robin Quaison (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcus Berg.
Foul by Marcus Berg (Sweden).
Zach Muscat (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Marcus Danielson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyrian Nwoko (Malta).
Foul by Pierre Bengtsson (Sweden).
Rowen Muscat (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Sweden. Albin Ekdal tries a through ball, but Marcus Berg is caught offside.
Foul by Marcus Berg (Sweden).
Zach Muscat (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Marcus Berg (Sweden) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sebastian Larsson with a cross.
Attempt missed. Emil Forsberg (Sweden) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high from a direct free kick.
Robin Quaison (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrei Agius (Malta).
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Rowen Muscat.
Albin Ekdal (Sweden) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joseph Zerafa (Malta).