European Championship Qualifying - Group F
Malta0Sweden1

Malta v Sweden

Line-ups

Malta

  • 1Bonello
  • 14ShawBooked at 39mins
  • 5Agius
  • 22Muscat
  • 7Mbong
  • 11Muscat
  • 13Vella
  • 19Zerafa
  • 21Gambin
  • 10Nwoko
  • 17Effiong

Substitutes

  • 2Caruana
  • 3Apap
  • 4Borg
  • 6Grech
  • 8Fenech
  • 9Mifsud
  • 12Hogg
  • 15Micallef
  • 16Haber
  • 18Muscat
  • 20Pisani
  • 23Caruana

Sweden

  • 1Olsen
  • 2Lustig
  • 18Danielson
  • 4Granqvist
  • 5Bengtsson
  • 7Larsson
  • 20Olsson
  • 8Ekdal
  • 10Forsberg
  • 9Berg
  • 22Quaison

Substitutes

  • 3Tankovic
  • 6Fransson
  • 11Guidetti
  • 12Johnsson
  • 13Svensson
  • 14Helander
  • 15Isak
  • 16Krafth
  • 17Gagliolo
  • 19Andersson
  • 21Sema
  • 23Nordfeldt
Referee:
Sergei Ivanov

Match Stats

Home TeamMaltaAway TeamSweden
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home3
Away10
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away10

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Malta 0, Sweden 1.

Attempt saved. Rowen Muscat (Malta) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Malta. Conceded by Marcus Berg.

Attempt blocked. Kyrian Nwoko (Malta) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Gambin.

Corner, Malta. Conceded by Kristoffer Olsson.

Attempt blocked. Luke Gambin (Malta) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joseph Mbong.

Foul by Sebastian Larsson (Sweden).

Luke Gambin (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Sweden. Emil Forsberg tries a through ball, but Robin Quaison is caught offside.

Foul by Robin Quaison (Sweden).

Zach Muscat (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Albin Ekdal (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sebastian Larsson.

Attempt saved. Emil Forsberg (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Kurt Shaw (Malta) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Andreas Granqvist (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kurt Shaw (Malta).

Attempt saved. Marcus Berg (Sweden) header from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mikael Lustig.

Attempt blocked. Robin Quaison (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pierre Bengtsson.

Hand ball by Sebastian Larsson (Sweden).

Attempt blocked. Pierre Bengtsson (Sweden) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Sebastian Larsson (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Albin Ekdal (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Luke Gambin (Malta).

Attempt saved. Robin Quaison (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcus Berg.

Foul by Marcus Berg (Sweden).

Zach Muscat (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Marcus Danielson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kyrian Nwoko (Malta).

Foul by Pierre Bengtsson (Sweden).

Rowen Muscat (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Sweden. Albin Ekdal tries a through ball, but Marcus Berg is caught offside.

Foul by Marcus Berg (Sweden).

Zach Muscat (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Marcus Berg (Sweden) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sebastian Larsson with a cross.

Attempt missed. Emil Forsberg (Sweden) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high from a direct free kick.

Robin Quaison (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andrei Agius (Malta).

Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Rowen Muscat.

Albin Ekdal (Sweden) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Joseph Zerafa (Malta).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England54012061412
2Czech Rep6402119212
3Kosovo5221101008
4Montenegro6033313-103
5Bulgaria6033511-63

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine65101311216
2Portugal5320134911
3Serbia52121012-27
4Luxembourg6114511-64
5Lithuania6015417-131

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands54011761112
2Germany54011761112
3Northern Ireland640287112
4Belarus6114310-74
5Estonia6015218-161

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland633062412
2Denmark63301651112
3Switzerland522110558
4Georgia612348-45
5Gibraltar5005016-160

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia6411135813
2Slovakia6312108210
3Hungary630379-29
4Wales52125507
5Azerbaijan5014513-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain76101731419
2Sweden7421148614
3Romania7412167913
4Norway7241118310
5Malta7106214-123
6Faroe Islands7007323-200

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland7511112916
2Austria7412167913
3North Macedonia7322109111
4Slovenia7322137611
5Israel72231214-28
6Latvia7007124-230

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey76011521318
2France76012041618
3Iceland74031010012
4Albania7304101009
5Andorra7106114-133
6Moldova7106218-163

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium77002812721
2Russia76012241818
3Cyprus7313137610
4Kazakhstan7214911-27
5Scotland7205517-126
6San Marino7007037-370

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy76101831519
2Finland740398112
3Armenia74031311212
4Bos-Herze73131612410
5Greece7133710-36
6Liechtenstein7016120-191
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

