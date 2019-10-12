Offside, Spain. Jesús Navas tries a through ball, but Rodrigo Moreno is caught offside.
Norway v Spain
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Norway
- 1Jarstein
- 14Elabdellaoui
- 6Nordtveit
- 3Ajer
- 2Aleesami
- 8Johansen
- 19Henriksen
- 15Berge
- 18Selnaes
- 20Ødegaard
- 7King
Substitutes
- 4Rosted
- 5Hovland
- 9Sørloth
- 10Elyounoussi
- 11Elyounoussi
- 12Nyland
- 13Midtsjø
- 16Svensson
- 17Meling
- 21Johnsen
- 22Rossbach
- 23Normann
Spain
- 13Arrizabalaga
- 22Navas
- 3Albiol
- 15Ramos
- 14Bernat
- 17Ruiz
- 5Busquets
- 8Saúl
- 19Rodrigo
- 21Oyarzabal
- 6Ceballos
Substitutes
- 1de Gea
- 2Carvajal
- 4Martínez
- 7Sarabia
- 9Moreno
- 10Thiago Alcántara
- 11Romero Alconchel
- 12Llorente
- 16Rodri
- 18Reguilón
- 20Cazorla
- 23López
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
Match Stats
Home TeamNorwayAway TeamSpain
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away0
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Dani Ceballos (Spain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Rodrigo Moreno (Spain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mikel Oyarzabal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.