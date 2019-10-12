European Championship Qualifying - Group F
Norway0Spain0

Norway v Spain

Line-ups

Norway

  • 1Jarstein
  • 14Elabdellaoui
  • 6Nordtveit
  • 3Ajer
  • 2Aleesami
  • 8Johansen
  • 19Henriksen
  • 15Berge
  • 18Selnaes
  • 20Ødegaard
  • 7King

Substitutes

  • 4Rosted
  • 5Hovland
  • 9Sørloth
  • 10Elyounoussi
  • 11Elyounoussi
  • 12Nyland
  • 13Midtsjø
  • 16Svensson
  • 17Meling
  • 21Johnsen
  • 22Rossbach
  • 23Normann

Spain

  • 13Arrizabalaga
  • 22Navas
  • 3Albiol
  • 15Ramos
  • 14Bernat
  • 17Ruiz
  • 5Busquets
  • 8Saúl
  • 19Rodrigo
  • 21Oyarzabal
  • 6Ceballos

Substitutes

  • 1de Gea
  • 2Carvajal
  • 4Martínez
  • 7Sarabia
  • 9Moreno
  • 10Thiago Alcántara
  • 11Romero Alconchel
  • 12Llorente
  • 16Rodri
  • 18Reguilón
  • 20Cazorla
  • 23López
Referee:
Michael Oliver

Match Stats

Home TeamNorwayAway TeamSpain
Possession
Home28%
Away72%
Shots
Home0
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

Offside, Spain. Jesús Navas tries a through ball, but Rodrigo Moreno is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Dani Ceballos (Spain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Rodrigo Moreno (Spain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mikel Oyarzabal.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England54012061412
2Czech Rep6402119212
3Kosovo5221101008
4Montenegro6033313-103
5Bulgaria6033511-63

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine65101311216
2Portugal5320134911
3Serbia52121012-27
4Luxembourg6114511-64
5Lithuania6015417-131

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands54011761112
2Germany54011761112
3Northern Ireland640287112
4Belarus6114310-74
5Estonia6015218-161

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland633062412
2Denmark63301651112
3Switzerland522110558
4Georgia612348-45
5Gibraltar5005016-160

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia6411135813
2Slovakia6312108210
3Hungary630379-29
4Wales52125507
5Azerbaijan5014513-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain76101731419
2Romania7412167913
3Sweden7331138512
4Norway7241118310
5Malta7115213-114
6Faroe Islands7007323-200

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland7511112916
2Austria7412167913
3North Macedonia7322109111
4Slovenia7322137611
5Israel72231214-28
6Latvia7007124-230

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey76011521318
2France76012041618
3Iceland74031010012
4Albania7304101009
5Andorra7106114-133
6Moldova7106218-163

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium77002812721
2Russia76012241818
3Cyprus7313137610
4Kazakhstan7214911-27
5Scotland7205517-126
6San Marino7007037-370

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy76101831519
2Finland740398112
3Armenia73131211110
4Bos-Herze73131612410
5Greece7133710-36
6Liechtenstein7025119-182
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

