League One
Accrington12:00Ipswich
Venue: Wham Stadium, England

Accrington Stanley v Ipswich Town

Line-ups

Accrington

  • 1Evtimov
  • 2Johnson
  • 5Sykes
  • 3Hughes
  • 36Opoku
  • 28Conneely
  • 7Clark
  • 11McConville
  • 8Finley
  • 19Bishop
  • 9Zanzala

Substitutes

  • 4Edwards
  • 6Sherif
  • 10Pritchard
  • 23Neves Bento De Carvalho
  • 30Bursik
  • 32Charles
  • 34Alese

Ipswich

  • 1Holy
  • 28Woolfenden
  • 4Chambers
  • 22Nsiala
  • 7Edwards
  • 8Skuse
  • 23Dozzell
  • 29Garbutt
  • 11Nolan
  • 18Judge
  • 9Jackson

Substitutes

  • 2Donacien
  • 12Norris
  • 17Rowe
  • 36Dobra
  • 38Georgiou
  • 44Huws
  • 48Keane
Referee:
Seb Stockbridge

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich118302151627
2Wycombe137512213926
3Peterborough1373330161424
4Fleetwood127232415923
5Oxford Utd1464429181122
6Coventry135621615121
7Bristol Rovers136341514121
8Blackpool135531715220
9Doncaster125431513219
10Sunderland125431615119
11Rotherham125341912718
12Lincoln City145271719-217
13Shrewsbury124531013-317
14Rochdale134451722-516
15Burton114341513215
16Gillingham133551816214
17Portsmouth113441212013
18Tranmere133461722-513
19MK Dons134181219-713
20Wimbledon143381924-512
21Accrington122551521-611
22Southend1312101433-195
23Bolton11047328-25-8
View full League One table

