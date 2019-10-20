Accrington Stanley v Ipswich Town
-
- From the section League One
Line-ups
Accrington
- 1Evtimov
- 2Johnson
- 5Sykes
- 3Hughes
- 36Opoku
- 28Conneely
- 7Clark
- 11McConville
- 8Finley
- 19Bishop
- 9Zanzala
Substitutes
- 4Edwards
- 6Sherif
- 10Pritchard
- 23Neves Bento De Carvalho
- 30Bursik
- 32Charles
- 34Alese
Ipswich
- 1Holy
- 28Woolfenden
- 4Chambers
- 22Nsiala
- 7Edwards
- 8Skuse
- 23Dozzell
- 29Garbutt
- 11Nolan
- 18Judge
- 9Jackson
Substitutes
- 2Donacien
- 12Norris
- 17Rowe
- 36Dobra
- 38Georgiou
- 44Huws
- 48Keane
- Referee:
- Seb Stockbridge
Match report to follow.