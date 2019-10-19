Heart of Midlothian v Rangers

Follow live coverage from 11:30 on the BBC Sport Scotland website

Hearts manager Craig Levein hopes both Peter Haring and Uche Ikpeazu will feature, however Jamie Walker and Steven Naismith remain on the sidelines.

Ryan Kent and Jon Flanagan are in contention for Rangers after respective hamstring and hernia problems.

Hearts manager Craig Levein: "Games against Rangers recently have not been as good as we would have liked, which is another thing we would like to make up for."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "We have to embrace the pressure and aim to stay there, but it's always nice to sit top. We certainly deserve to be there."

Did you know? There hasn't been a draw in a top-flight meeting between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle in any of the last 15 such meetings, since a 1-1 draw in March 2006. Rangers have won each of their last three league visits to Hearts.