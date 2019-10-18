Manchester United v Liverpool

Manchester United star David de Gea was injured in Spain's 1-1 draw with Sweden on Tuesday

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has a groin problem and is not expected to play, while midfielder Paul Pogba is out with an ankle injury.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw face fitness tests, with Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones, Diogo Dalot and Mason Greenwood also doubts.

Liverpool will monitor goalkeeper Alisson, who could return after two months out with a calf problem.

Centre-back Joel Matip has missed the last two games but may be fit to play.

The Reds are also hopeful Mohamed Salah will feature despite the ankle injury he suffered against Leicester.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: Last month, at the World Football Summit in Madrid, Liverpool's chief executive Peter Moore said: "We are back on our perch, as we famously say."

He was referencing Sir Alex Ferguson's legendary declaration of intent when he became Manchester United boss in 1986.

Now it has come full circle, as a mid-table United try to "knock Liverpool off" once again, with the gulf between the great rivals surely the biggest in Liverpool's favour at any time in the Premier League era.

So what chance a home win? On form, almost none. On the intangibles of history, chance and the 'derby' factor? Stranger things have happened.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "I've never felt it [the United job] is too big for me. I'm confident in what we're trying to do and I'm confident in my staff.

"We do have a plan and we know that we've made some decisions that maybe in the short-term would harm us, but we know in the long-term will benefit us.

"But results are always the main thing and we can move forward quicker if we get results and performances."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "How much do I enjoy these type of occasions? A lot! It's the salt in the soup!

"They [Manchester United] said it - we are the perfect opponent. I don't think there are too many teams who want to play against us at the moment - it looks like Man United are the only one!"

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I am going for a win for Jurgen Klopp's side. They can just carry on doing what they are doing - it is working, so they don't have to change.

It feels like they just cannot stop winning, which is the best trick it is possible to have.

Prediction: 0-1

He has the best clean sheet ratio of any goalkeeper to have played at least 10 times for the club

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last six home games against Liverpool, including five league matches (W3, D2).

It is the Merseysiders' longest winless run at Old Trafford in the top flight since a 10-match streak between 1991 and 2000.

United's only defeat in their last 10 league games against Liverpool was last season's 3-1 loss at Anfield, a result which prompted manager Jose Mourinho's dismissal two days later.

Four of the six most recent Premier League meetings have ended in draws (three of them 0-0) - only four of the previous 36 encounters finished level.

Manchester United

United are two short of becoming the first team to score 2,000 Premier League goals.

They have not scored more than once in any of their past 10 league and cup games - their worst such run since 2007.

The Reds have won just two of their last 13 league matches (D5, L6).

United have earned just 17 points from 16 top-flight matches since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed on a permanent basis.

If United fail to win they will have made their worst start to a league campaign since 1986-87, the season in which manager Ron Atkinson was eventually replaced by Sir Alex Ferguson.

Marcus Rashford averages a Premier League goal every 208 minutes against teams from the established top six, compared to one every 266 minutes versus other clubs.

Liverpool