Scottish Gossip: Scotland set for record low crowd

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Scotland face performing in front of the lowest-ever crowd for a competitive home international at Hampden on Sunday. As of Saturday afternoon, the Scottish FA was reporting ticket sales of just over 10,000 for the Euro 2020 qualifier against San Marino. (Scottish Mail on Sunday)

Anything less than a thumping victory over the whipping boys of the qualifying group will be insufficient, admits Johnny Russell. (Scotland on Sunday)

Steve Clarke says Sunderland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin will start on Sunday night. (Scottish Sun)

English-qualified midfielder Scott McTominay insists he has never regretted nailing his colours to the Scotland mast - despite their awful run of form. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Rangers are set to conclude a deal to make Southampton's Ross Wilson their next director of football in the next few days. (Herald)

Steven Gerrard has revealed that Jermain Defoe could be given a player/coach role at Ibrox next term. (Sunday Mail)

Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna insists he does not regret submitting a transfer request in the summer. (Sunday Mail)

OTHER GOSSIP

World Rugby have turned the World Cup into amateur hour with their handling of Typhoon Hagibis, says former Scotland captain Jason White. The adverse weather conditions, damage and danger caused by the typhoon threatened to have Scotland's decisive pool match against host nation Japan cancelled. (Scottish Mail on Sunday, print edition)

"It would be surprising if careers were not ended by this unedifying shambles," writes former Scotland back-row Iain Morrison. (Scotland on Sunday)