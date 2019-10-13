Northern Ireland: Shayne Lavery & Ciaron Brown join U21 squad from seniors

Shayne Lavery scored a hat-trick for Linfield against Glenavon in the Irish Premiership in September

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill has released Shayne Lavery and Ciaron Brown from his squad to play for the under-21s.

Lavery and Brown had travelled to Prague for Monday's friendly against the Czech Republic.

They have now joined up with Ian Baraclough's squad for the 2021 European Under-21 Championship qualifier against Romania.

No replacements will be brought in, leaving O'Neill with 21 senior players.

Baraclough's men suffered a late defeat by Denmark in Aalborg on Thursday, leaving them with two points from their opening three games after draws with Malta and Finland going into Monday's fixture.

Lavery and Brown both featured for the senior team in last month's friendly against Luxembourg, a game Cardiff defender Brown started on his international debut.

Linfield striker Lavery also played in the 2-0 loss to Germany in Euro 2020 qualifying, replacing Conor Washington in the second half at Windsor Park.

They were in the frame to feature in Prague, with O'Neill set to give playing time to a number of fringe players following Thursday's late defeat by the Netherlands that left hopes of qualifying for Euro 2020 hanging by a thread.

Watch highlights from Northern Ireland's friendly against the Czech Republic in Prague on BBC One NI at 23:05 BST.