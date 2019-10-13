Scottish Women's Cup: Glasgow City beat Rangers to reach final

Glasgow City beat Rangers 4-1 to reach the Scottish Women's Cup final

Glasgow City fought back from a goal down to beat Rangers 4-1 and reach their 13th Scottish Women's Cup final.

Carla Boyce had headed Rangers into a shock lead, but before the break Eilish McSorley levelled for City.

And City took control in the second half with Sam Kerr and Rachel McLauchlan double sealing a place in the final at Tynecastle on 24 November.

They will meet the winner of Hibernian and Motherwell, who kick-off later on Sunday.

There was some injury concern for City head coach Scott Booth ahead of Wednesday's Champions League last 16 tie away to Brondby, with Leanne Crichton going off injured in the first half.

Despite the scoreline it was a good display by Gregory Vignal's side, but Rangers were simply unable to keep up with the more experienced Glasgow City in the second half.