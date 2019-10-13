2021 Africa Cup of Nations: The Gambia, Chad, South Sudan and Sao Tome advance in qualifying

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations will be held in Cameroon

The Gambia and Chad both needed penalties to reach the group phase of qualifying for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations as South Sudan and Sao Tome e Principe secured their places with aggregate victories.

The Gambia hosted Djibouti at the Independence Stadium in Bakau, just outside the capital, with the preliminary round tie level at 1-1 from the first leg.

The second leg also finished 1-1 leaving the tie at 2-2 overall.

It went to a penalty shoot-out with the home fans willing on their team as The Gambia won 3-2 on spot-kicks to progress to Group D of qualifying where they will meet the Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon and Angola.

Chad also went through via penalties after they won the home leg of their tie against Liberia 1-0 to make it 1-1 on aggregate.

Liberia's captain Sam Johnson was sent off shortly after the break for a second booking with Chad then capitalising to score the only goal of the second leg.

In the subsequent shoot-out, Chad just edged Liberia 5-4 to make it through to Group A of qualifying where they will face Mali, Guinea and Namibia.

South Sudan, who won the first leg of their tie against Seychelles 2-1, followed it up with a 1-0 victory away from home to go through 3-1 on aggregate.

South Sudan will play in Group B of qualifying with Burkina Faso, Uganda and Malawi.

Sao Tome e Principe followed up their famous 3-1 first-leg victory away to Mauritius with a 2-1 victory in their home leg on Sunday to go through 5-2 overall.

Sao Tome will be in Group C of qualifying for the 2021 Nations Cup alongside Ghana, South Africa and Sudan.

The first two rounds of group matches will be played during the international window in November.