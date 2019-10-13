International Friendlies
Brazil1Nigeria1

Brazil 1-1 Nigeria: Neymar limps off in first half

Brazil's forward Neymar (L) shakes hands with team coach Tite as he leaves the field during an international friendly football match between Brazil and Nigeria
Neymar only returned from an ankle injury in mid-September

Paris St-Germain forward Neymar limped off after 12 minutes as Brazil were held to a 1-1 friendly draw by Nigeria.

The 27-year-old walked off holding his left thigh and could be a doubt for the Champions League game against Club Bruges on 22 October.

Rangers' Joe Aribo gave Nigeria the lead in the first half as he slotted past Manchester City's Ederson.

Real Madrid's Casemiro prodded in from close range to equalise just after half-time.

Despite having 70% possession in Singapore, Brazil were unable to find a winner to remain winless in this international break after drawing 1-1 with Senegal on Thursday.

Line-ups

Brazil

  • 23Ederson
  • 13Alves da Silva
  • 4Marquinhos
  • 3Thiago SilvaBooked at 90mins
  • 16Lodi dos Santos
  • 9Gabriel JesusSubstituted forTolentino Coelho de Limaat 88'minutes
  • 5Casemiro
  • 8ArthurSubstituted forFabinhoat 80'minutes
  • 19Sousa SoaresSubstituted forRicharlisonat 45'minutes
  • 20FirminoSubstituted forBarbosa Almeidaat 62'minutes
  • 10NeymarSubstituted forCoutinhoat 12'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Pereira da Silva
  • 2Militão
  • 6Lobo Silva
  • 7Richarlison
  • 11Coutinho
  • 12Melo dos Santos Neto
  • 14Coquette Russo
  • 15de Souza
  • 17Fabinho
  • 18Tolentino Coelho de Lima
  • 21Barbosa Almeida
  • 22Almeida de Oliveira

Nigeria

  • 23UzohoSubstituted forOkoyeat 63'minutes
  • 20Awaziem
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 22Ajayi
  • 3Collins
  • 10AriboSubstituted forShehuat 90+4'minutes
  • 4NdidiBooked at 87mins
  • 13ChukwuezeSubstituted forOlayinkaat 89'minutes
  • 18IwobiSubstituted forAzeezat 84'minutes
  • 15SimonSubstituted forDennisat 79'minutes
  • 9OsimhenSubstituted forOnuachuat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Ezenwa
  • 6Esiti
  • 7Azeez
  • 11Dennis
  • 12Shehu
  • 14Olayinka
  • 16Okoye
  • 17Solomon-Otabor
  • 19Onuachu
  • 21Ebuehi
Referee:
Chuan Hui Jansen Foo

Match Stats

Home TeamBrazilAway TeamNigeria
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home20
Away9
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home12
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Brazil 1, Nigeria 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Brazil 1, Nigeria 1.

Attempt missed. Paul Onuachu (Nigeria) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Wilfred Ndidi.

Substitution

Substitution, Nigeria. Abdullahi Shehu replaces Joe Aribo.

Booking

Thiago Silva (Brazil) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Thiago Silva (Brazil).

Joe Aribo (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Semi Ajayi.

Substitution

Substitution, Nigeria. Peter Olayinka replaces Samuel Chukwueze.

Corner, Brazil. Conceded by William Troost-Ekong.

Substitution

Substitution, Brazil. Lucas Paquetá replaces Gabriel Jesus.

Booking

Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Renan Lodi (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria).

Attempt saved. Samuel Chukwueze (Nigeria) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul Onuachu.

Attempt missed. Paul Onuachu (Nigeria) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Chidozie Awaziem with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Philippe Coutinho (Brazil) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Renan Lodi.

Substitution

Substitution, Nigeria. Ramón Azeez replaces Alex Iwobi.

Attempt missed. Samuel Chukwueze (Nigeria) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Paul Onuachu.

Attempt blocked. Fabinho (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Marquinhos (Brazil) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Brazil. Fabinho replaces Arthur.

Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Semi Ajayi.

Substitution

Substitution, Nigeria. Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis replaces Moses Simon.

Foul by Renan Lodi (Brazil).

Samuel Chukwueze (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Nigeria. Conceded by Dani Alves.

Attempt blocked. Philippe Coutinho (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thiago Silva.

Attempt missed. Gabriel (Brazil) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Richarlison with a cross.

Renan Lodi (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alex Iwobi (Nigeria).

Substitution

Substitution, Nigeria. Paul Onuachu replaces Victor Osimhen.

Foul by Arthur (Brazil).

Samuel Chukwueze (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Chidozie Awaziem.

Attempt blocked. Richarlison (Brazil) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabriel Jesus.

Offside, Brazil. Philippe Coutinho tries a through ball, but Richarlison is caught offside.

Hand ball by Alex Iwobi (Nigeria).

Foul by Richarlison (Brazil).

Moses Simon (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

