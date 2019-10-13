Substitution, Belgium. Brandon Mechele replaces Thomas Vermaelen.
Kazakhstan v Belgium
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Kazakhstan
- 12Nepogodov
- 15Marochkin
- 2MaliyBooked at 57mins
- 23Kerimzhanov
- 21BeysebekovBooked at 83mins
- 10ZhukovBooked at 36minsSubstituted forZhangylyshbayat 84'minutes
- 6AbikenBooked at 90mins
- 18Shomko
- 20FedinSubstituted forPertsukhat 71'minutes
- 9Islamkhan
- 16SuyumbayevSubstituted forVorogovskiyat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Pokatilov
- 4Dmitrenko
- 7Khizhnichenko
- 8Tagybergen
- 11Vorogovskiy
- 13Zhangylyshbay
- 14Pertsukh
- 17Miroshnichenko
- 22Shatskiy
Belgium
- 1Courtois
- 2Alderweireld
- 3VermaelenSubstituted forMecheleat 90+2'minutes
- 5Vertonghen
- 15Meunier
- 19Praet
- 6WitselBooked at 82mins
- 16T Hazard
- 14MertensSubstituted forCarrascoat 78'minutes
- 23BatshuayiBooked at 11minsSubstituted forBentekeat 78'minutes
- 10E Hazard
Substitutes
- 4Mechele
- 7Vanaken
- 8Verschaeren
- 9Benteke
- 11Carrasco
- 12Teunckens
- 13Sels
- 17Origi
- 18Januzaj
- 20Boyata
- 21Castagne
- 22Chadli
- Referee:
- Gediminas Mazeika
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Substitution
Booking
Aybol Abiken (Kazakhstan) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Aybol Abiken (Kazakhstan).
Christian Benteke (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Toktar Zhangylyshbay (Kazakhstan).
Substitution
Substitution, Kazakhstan. Toktar Zhangylyshbay replaces Georgiy Zhukov.
Booking
Abzal Beysebekov (Kazakhstan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Yannick Carrasco (Belgium) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sergiy Maliy (Kazakhstan).
Attempt saved. Bauyrzhan Islamkhan (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Axel Witsel (Belgium) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Dennis Praet (Belgium).
Bauyrzhan Islamkhan (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Yan Vorogovskiy (Kazakhstan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Abzal Beysebekov.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium. Yannick Carrasco replaces Dries Mertens.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium. Christian Benteke replaces Michy Batshuayi.
Hand ball by Abzal Beysebekov (Kazakhstan).
Attempt missed. Aybol Abiken (Kazakhstan) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Dmitriy Shomko.
Corner, Kazakhstan. Conceded by Thomas Vermaelen.
Foul by Thorgan Hazard (Belgium).
Aleksandr Marochkin (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Thorgan Hazard (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Toby Alderweireld.
Eden Hazard (Belgium) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Olzhas Kerimzhanov (Kazakhstan).
Substitution
Substitution, Kazakhstan. Yuriy Pertsukh replaces Maxim Fedin.
Attempt missed. Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dries Mertens.
Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Belgium) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Eden Hazard (Belgium) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Kazakhstan. Yan Vorogovskiy replaces Gafurzhan Suyumbayev because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard.
Offside, Kazakhstan. Aybol Abiken tries a through ball, but Gafurzhan Suyumbayev is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Belgium) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Eden Hazard following a set piece situation.
Booking
Sergiy Maliy (Kazakhstan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jan Vertonghen (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sergiy Maliy (Kazakhstan).
Attempt missed. Thorgan Hazard (Belgium) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Toby Alderweireld.
Goal!
Goal! Kazakhstan 0, Belgium 2. Thomas Meunier (Belgium) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
Axel Witsel (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aybol Abiken (Kazakhstan).
Offside, Kazakhstan. Dmytro Nepogodov tries a through ball, but Bauyrzhan Islamkhan is caught offside.