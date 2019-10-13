European Championship Qualifying - Group I
Kazakhstan0Belgium2

Kazakhstan v Belgium

Line-ups

Kazakhstan

  • 12Nepogodov
  • 15Marochkin
  • 2MaliyBooked at 57mins
  • 23Kerimzhanov
  • 21BeysebekovBooked at 83mins
  • 10ZhukovBooked at 36minsSubstituted forZhangylyshbayat 84'minutes
  • 6AbikenBooked at 90mins
  • 18Shomko
  • 20FedinSubstituted forPertsukhat 71'minutes
  • 9Islamkhan
  • 16SuyumbayevSubstituted forVorogovskiyat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Pokatilov
  • 4Dmitrenko
  • 7Khizhnichenko
  • 8Tagybergen
  • 11Vorogovskiy
  • 13Zhangylyshbay
  • 14Pertsukh
  • 17Miroshnichenko
  • 22Shatskiy

Belgium

  • 1Courtois
  • 2Alderweireld
  • 3VermaelenSubstituted forMecheleat 90+2'minutes
  • 5Vertonghen
  • 15Meunier
  • 19Praet
  • 6WitselBooked at 82mins
  • 16T Hazard
  • 14MertensSubstituted forCarrascoat 78'minutes
  • 23BatshuayiBooked at 11minsSubstituted forBentekeat 78'minutes
  • 10E Hazard

Substitutes

  • 4Mechele
  • 7Vanaken
  • 8Verschaeren
  • 9Benteke
  • 11Carrasco
  • 12Teunckens
  • 13Sels
  • 17Origi
  • 18Januzaj
  • 20Boyata
  • 21Castagne
  • 22Chadli
Referee:
Gediminas Mazeika

Match Stats

Home TeamKazakhstanAway TeamBelgium
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home6
Away11
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away11

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Belgium. Brandon Mechele replaces Thomas Vermaelen.

Booking

Aybol Abiken (Kazakhstan) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Aybol Abiken (Kazakhstan).

Christian Benteke (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Toktar Zhangylyshbay (Kazakhstan).

Substitution

Substitution, Kazakhstan. Toktar Zhangylyshbay replaces Georgiy Zhukov.

Booking

Abzal Beysebekov (Kazakhstan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Yannick Carrasco (Belgium) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Sergiy Maliy (Kazakhstan).

Attempt saved. Bauyrzhan Islamkhan (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Booking

Axel Witsel (Belgium) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Dennis Praet (Belgium).

Bauyrzhan Islamkhan (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Yan Vorogovskiy (Kazakhstan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Abzal Beysebekov.

Substitution

Substitution, Belgium. Yannick Carrasco replaces Dries Mertens.

Substitution

Substitution, Belgium. Christian Benteke replaces Michy Batshuayi.

Hand ball by Abzal Beysebekov (Kazakhstan).

Attempt missed. Aybol Abiken (Kazakhstan) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Dmitriy Shomko.

Corner, Kazakhstan. Conceded by Thomas Vermaelen.

Foul by Thorgan Hazard (Belgium).

Aleksandr Marochkin (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Thorgan Hazard (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Toby Alderweireld.

Eden Hazard (Belgium) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Olzhas Kerimzhanov (Kazakhstan).

Substitution

Substitution, Kazakhstan. Yuriy Pertsukh replaces Maxim Fedin.

Attempt missed. Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dries Mertens.

Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Belgium) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Eden Hazard (Belgium) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Kazakhstan. Yan Vorogovskiy replaces Gafurzhan Suyumbayev because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard.

Offside, Kazakhstan. Aybol Abiken tries a through ball, but Gafurzhan Suyumbayev is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Belgium) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Eden Hazard following a set piece situation.

Booking

Sergiy Maliy (Kazakhstan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jan Vertonghen (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sergiy Maliy (Kazakhstan).

Attempt missed. Thorgan Hazard (Belgium) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Toby Alderweireld.

Goal!

Goal! Kazakhstan 0, Belgium 2. Thomas Meunier (Belgium) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eden Hazard.

Axel Witsel (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aybol Abiken (Kazakhstan).

Offside, Kazakhstan. Dmytro Nepogodov tries a through ball, but Bauyrzhan Islamkhan is caught offside.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 13th October 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England54012061412
2Czech Rep6402119212
3Kosovo5221101008
4Montenegro6033313-103
5Bulgaria6033511-63

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine65101311216
2Portugal5320134911
3Serbia52121012-27
4Luxembourg6114511-64
5Lithuania6015417-131

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands54011761112
2Germany54011761112
3Northern Ireland640287112
4Belarus6114310-74
5Estonia6015218-161

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland633062412
2Denmark63301651112
3Switzerland522110558
4Georgia612348-45
5Gibraltar5005016-160

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia6411135813
2Slovakia6312108210
3Hungary630379-29
4Wales52125507
5Azerbaijan5014513-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain76101841419
2Sweden7421178914
3Romania7412167913
4Norway7241129310
5Malta7106217-153
6Faroe Islands7007323-200

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland7511112916
2Austria7412167913
3North Macedonia7322109111
4Slovenia7322137611
5Israel72231214-28
6Latvia7007124-230

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey76011521318
2France76012041618
3Iceland74031010012
4Albania7304101009
5Andorra7106114-133
6Moldova7106218-163

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium88003012924
2Russia76012241818
3Cyprus7313137610
4Kazakhstan8215913-47
5Scotland7205517-126
6San Marino7007037-370

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy77002031721
2Finland740398112
3Armenia73131312110
4Bos-Herze73131612410
5Greece7124712-55
6Liechtenstein7025220-182
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories