Belarus v Netherlands
Line-ups
Belarus
- 1Gutor
- 20Veretilo
- 3Martynovich
- 4Naumov
- 5Polyakov
- 14Yablonsky
- 7Kovalev
- 2Dragun
- 22Stasevich
- 10Bakhar
- 15Laptev
Substitutes
- 6Politsevich
- 8Savitskiy
- 9Ngome
- 11Skavysh
- 12Chichkan
- 13Zolotov
- 16Khatkevich
- 17Lisakovich
- 18Maevski
- 19Shevchenko
- 21Volkov
- 23Matveychik
Netherlands
- 1Cillessen
- 2Veltman
- 3de Ligt
- 4van Dijk
- 17Blind
- 6van de Beek
- 8Wijnaldum
- 21de Jong
- 7Bergwijn
- 20Malen
- 11Promes
Substitutes
- 5Aké
- 9Babel
- 12van Aanholt
- 13Vermeer
- 14de Vrij
- 15de Roon
- 16Strootman
- 18Berghuis
- 19de Jong
- 22Dumfries
- 23Bizot
- Referee:
- Anastasios Sidiropoulos