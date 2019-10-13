Alexis Sanchez: Inter Milan's on-loan Man Utd forward injured on Chile duty

Alexis Sanchez on the ground after injuring his ankle playing for Chile against Colombia
Alexis Sanchez started to impress for Inter Milan before the international break, scoring on his full debut against Sampdoria - although he was later sent off in the game

Inter Milan forward Alexis Sanchez faces a spell out after picking up an ankle injury on international duty.

Sanchez - on loan at the Italian club from Manchester United - was hurt in the second half of Chile's 0-0 friendly draw with Colombia in Alicante and replaced in the 87th minute.

The Chilean Football Federation said the 30-year-old has "dislocated tendons" in his left ankle.

Sanchez has returned to Milan for further assessment.

Sanchez, who joined Antonio Conte's Inter on a season-long loan deal in August, scored on his first start for the Serie A title hopefuls against Sampdoria on 28 September, and he also impressed in their Champions League defeat at his former club Barcelona.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC