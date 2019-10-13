Football gossip: Fernandes, Mandzukic, Rakitic, Mbappe, Eriksen, Rice

Tottenham are set to renew their interest in Sporting Lisbon's Portugal international midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 25, when the transfer window reopens in January. (A Bola , via Mail)

Manchester United will have to spend £10m if they want to sign Croatia forward Mario Mandzukic, 33, from Juventus in the January transfer window, but the player has reached a verbal agreement with the Red Devils. (Express)

Barcelona may be willing to sell 31-year-old midfielder Ivan Rakitic in January, with Manchester United believed to have opened talks over a move for the Croatian. (Sport)

Barcelona would prefer Paris St-Germain's France international forward Kylian Mbappe, 20, and Tottenham forward Harry Kane, 26, over Liverpool's Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino. (Mundo Deportivo, via Liverpool Echo)

A Real Madrid bid for Tottenham's Denmark international midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27, is likely to depend on how the team is performing and if there are long-term injuries. (AS)

Eriksen would prefer to join Real Madrid in the summer instead of January because he could then request a higher signing-on bonus. (Express)

England international midfielder Declan Rice, 19, insists he is happy at West Ham, describing reports of a move to Manchester United as "all talk until something happens - and nothing has". (Mirror)

A winning start from goalkeeper to netminder Cech sparkles on ice hockey debut

Bristol City want Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah on loan, the 20-year-old they tried to sign in the summer before he opted for Leeds. (Sun)

Leeds are confident Nketiah will be allowed to remain at the club, despite a January recall clause being included in his loan deal. (Mirror)

Ex-Rangers and Birmingham manager Alex McLeish will take his time to consider his next managerial move after turning down offers from England and abroad since leaving his position as Scotland boss earlier this year. (The Scottish Herald)

Former Manchester City manager Stuart Pearce firmly believes England international winger Phil Foden, 19, has to leave the club on loan in January. (Talksport)

Arsenal are keen to recruit Scunthorpe's youngest first-team player, 16-year-old midfielder Joey Dawson, nephew of former Tottenham skipper Michael Dawson. (Sun)

Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp believes Mauricio Pochettino will not be sacked, claiming the Argentine has as good as squad as Liverpool or Manchester City. (Mail)

Tottenham's Kenya international midfielder Victor Wanyama, 28, linked with a return to Celtic, is still hopeful of a first-team return after his summer move to Bruges fell through. (Football.London)

Former Nottingham Forest striker Pierre van Hooijdonk, 49, says he called manager Ron Atkinson a "pub manager" during his brief spell at the City Ground. (Guardian)