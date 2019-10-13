Switzerland v Republic of Ireland: David McGoldrick ruled out of Euro 2020 qualifier

McGoldrick scored a late equaliser in the Republic's 1-1 draw with Switzerland in September

David McGoldrick has been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland's crucial Euro 2020 qualifier against Group D rivals Switzerland on Tuesday night.

Although the Sheffield United striker missed Saturday's stalemate in Georgia, it was unclear whether or not he would return in time for the trip to Geneva.

Luton Town frontman James Collins led the line against Georgia and may do so again against the Swiss.

The Republic will seal Euro 2020 qualification with a win on Tuesday.

McGoldrick, who has won 11 caps since his debut in 2014, netted a late equaliser when the Republic drew 1-1 with Switzerland in Dublin in September.

"I had a text from him after the game to let me know he wouldn't be fit, but I kind of knew that anyway," McCarthy told FAI TV.

The 0-0 draw with Georgia leaves McCarthy's side top of Group D on 12 points, ahead of Denmark on goal difference.

Denmark's 1-0 win over Switzerland in Copenhagen on Saturday means the Republic can move seven points clear of the Swiss, who will have two games remaining.