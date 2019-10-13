Wales 1-1 Croatia: Boss Ryan Giggs thinks point is 'vital'

Media playback is not supported on this device Ryan Giggs: Wales 'relying on Croatia to beat Slovakia'

Manager Ryan Giggs believes the hard-fought point earned against Croatia could "prove vital" to Wales' bid to qualify for Euro 2020.

Gareth's Bale's excellent equaliser on the stroke of half-time held the group leaders to a draw in a bad-tempered game which saw eight players booked.

Wales remain fourth in Group E and they are relying on Slovakia to drop points if they are to qualify.

"I am pleased with the performance and the character we showed," he said.

"It was a very physical game.

"We were against a very good side who are talented, street-wise, they have a lot of caps between them and are World Cup finalists, but we showed great character coming back from 1-0 down, we didn't panic.

"You want to be greedy and win these games, but I am more than happy with a point."

While Wales' hopes of qualifying are no longer entirely in their own hands, they would still finish second and qualify for Euro 2020 if Croatia beat Slovakia next month and Wales win both their remaining qualifiers, in Azerbaijan and at home to Hungary.

Giggs felt that the performance against Croatia, on the heels of a good display in Slovakia in their 1-1 draw in Trnava, meant that the camp was the most successful since he took charge of the national side.

It was only the second time in 17 matches since Giggs succeeded Chris Coleman that he was able to field an unchanged line-up, though Wales were without Aaron Ramsey, Chris Mepham and David Brooks, three of their key performers.

However, by holding the World Cup finalists Wales maintained their eight-year unbeaten home run in Euro qualifiers, a sequence that now stretches to 10 games.

"Yeah it was probably [our best camp] against two good teams," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"In Slovakia we showed quality, tonight was different and we had to dig in, work hard, show concentration and the lads put a shift in.

"We have to win our last two games, but that point could be vital. We are relying on Croatia to beat Slovakia, but we must win our two games, that's what we are concentrating on and that won't be easy, but that's what we are aiming for.

"It is the first time I've been near naming the same team, which is good as everyone knows their jobs, but the physical aspect is tough, especially as not everyone is playing regularly for their clubs.

"I am delighted we could do that. In terms of the philosophy, you need to find a balance and you can't go toe-to-toe with certain teams."

Good news for club bosses

Giggs had largely good news for concerned club managers after a bruising encounter for his side.

Goalscorer Gareth Bale was limping at the end of the match but was only suffering from cramp, while Giggs said Manchester United winger Daniel James passed half-time concussion tests after receiving a hefty challenge in the first half.

Giggs said James was being "streetwise," in staying down after his collision with Domagoj Vida.

"He stayed down, he was a bit streetwise, he told the doctors 'I am just not moving and sitting still' not to get anyone sent off, but just using his nous. We did all the tests at half time and he was fine."

Ethan Ampadu, who was forced of after a heavy collision, will be assessed.