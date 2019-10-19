Sheffield United v Arsenal

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has seen his side lose their last three Premier League home matches

TEAM NEWS

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder will give John Fleck, Oli McBurnie and David McGoldrick every opportunity to prove their fitness.

All three had to pull out of international duty because of injury.

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette faces a fitness test on the ankle problem that has ruled him out since the start of September.

Reiss Nelson, who has a knee ligament injury, will not return to training until November.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder: "Arsenal are a historic, iconic club and it is another brilliant fixture for us.

"I thought we played well against Liverpool but we need to pick up something from the game this time and we believe we can do that. We went after Liverpool when we could and picked our times, and we will do that against Arsenal.

"We are competitive and we fancy our chances and we are bullish. At the same time, however, understanding the threat and pace and power that Arsenal have in the top end of the pitch - we must respect that."

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery: "We have challenges every day, we have challenges when we are playing matches and we have them collectively.

"This is our mentality and really we can be frustrated with some moments in our past. We are in our present but that frustration is to be one step ahead and be positive and be consistent in our mentality and our work."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Sheffield United have picked up six points away so far, compared to three at home.

They like to play on the front foot and it feels like that is working out better for them on the road, especially against the tougher teams.

This might be a similar story. Arsenal appear to be improving at both ends of the pitch and I just have a feeling they will edge this one.

Prediction: 0-2

Thirty nine of those goals have been in the Premier League in just 57 games. The only players to reach 40 goals in fewer than 60 Premier League appearances are Alan Shearer (45), Andy Cole (45) and Kevin Phillips (57).

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal have lost just three of their last 26 matches against Sheffield United in all competitions.

However, the Blades are unbeaten in their last four top-flight home games against Arsenal since a 2-0 loss in April 1991 (W1, D3).

The sides have not met in the league since 2006, but Arsenal have since won two League Cup ties since then, with an aggregate score of 9-0.

Sheffield United

Sheffield United have kept 24 clean sheets in the league since the start of last season, more than any other side in the top four English divisions (prior to the latest round of matches).

The Blades are unbeaten in their opening four away games of a top-flight season for the first time since 1972-73.

However, they are looking to avoid losing four home league matches in a row for the first time since April 1965.

They have scored just one goal before half-time in the Premier League this season, fewer than any other side.

All seven of their goals have been scored by different players, including two own goals.

They haven't lost a league game on a Monday in 12 outings since January 2012. However, this is their first top-flight game on Monday since January 2007, when they lost 3-1 to Middlesbrough.

Arsenal