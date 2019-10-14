Scottish Gossip: Scotland, McGinn, Shankland, Gerrard, Rangers

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Steve Clarke says his Scotland players are finally smiling again after the misery of a 4-0 defeat in Moscow as they smashed San Marino. (Daily Record)

Hat-trick hero John McGinn feared his historic treble would be washed away in the torrential Hampden deluge. (Daily Record)

Lawrence Shankland says his goal in the rout capped the best week of his career after earning his international debut. (Scottish Sun)

Steven Gerrard is "really humble" and "the man Rangers needed", according to former Ibrox and Scotland manager, Alex McLeish. (Scottish Daily Mail, print edition)