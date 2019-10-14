Daniel James: Wales winger was fine to play on against Croatia - boss Ryan Gigg

Wales winger Daniel James suffered a heavy collision with Domagoj Vida and Borna Barisic of Croatia

Wales manager Ryan Giggs says Daniel James was fine to play on after a heavy collision in Sunday's 1-1 Euro 2020 qualifying draw with Croatia.

Giggs said the Manchester United wing, 21, was being streetwise in staying down after a clash with Domagoj Vida.

"I say about players being smart, he stayed down, he was fine," Giggs said.

"When the physios came over there was no problem and what you have to do now is do the tests at half-time, he passed all the concussion tests."

Defender Ethan Ampadu, who is on loan at RB Leipzig from Chelsea, also suffered a heavy collision in the game in Cardiff and the 19-year-old was unable to continue.

But James confirmed that he had not suffered any serious damage in the aerial challenge during the first half, despite concern over the incident.

"There was a few tackles flying in but you always expect it in these games," he told Sky Sports after the match.

"I'm fine. I think he just caught me in the head but I didn't get knocked out fortunately."

Despite "a very physical" game at Cardiff City Stadium that saw eight yellow cards brandished by referee Björn Kuipers, Giggs said he was fine with the officiating.

"There were a few fouls in the first half where they were maybe not yellow cards but they were just stopping our flow," Giggs said.

"We would win the ball back looking to counter and they're smart. That's something we need to get better at.

"When you see their two centre-halves get booked early on you want to test them a little bit more.

"But I was fine with the referee, a couple of 50-50 calls, it was a very physical game."

The draw with Group E leaders Croatia means Wales are now relying on Slovakia dropping points in their remaining two fixtures if they are to qualify for the finals.

Wales will need to claim six points from their final two games in Azerbaijan on 16 November and at home to Hungary three days later.

Midfielder Joe Allen will miss the Azerbaijan game after receiving a late yellow card against Croatia, with James and Keiffer Moore the other Wales players booked.