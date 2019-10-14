Vlatko Andonovski: USA women's team to be led by current Seattle Reign coach

Andonovski currently manages Reign FC in Seattle, where US star Megan Rapinoe plays her club football

Vlatko Andonovski is set to become the new head coach of the United States women's football team.

The 43-year-old is currently in charge of National Women's Soccer League side Reign FC in Seattle.

US forward and Fifa Player of the Year Megan Rapinoe is at Reign, along with England striker Jodie Taylor and Wales international Jess Fishlock.

Previous head coach Jill Ellis took charge of her final game on 6 October, having won two World Cups with the US.

BBC Sport has contacted US Soccer for confirmation but is yet to receive a response.