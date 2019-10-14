Guernsey FC: FA Trophy return ends in 2-1 defeat at Barking

Ross Allen has scored five goals since returning to Guernsey FC from New Zealand side Team Wellington in the summer

Guernsey FC's first FA Trophy tie in three years ended in defeat as they lost 2-1 at Barking.

Abs Seymour gave the hosts a 33rd-minute lead after Guernsey had a penalty appeal for handball waved away.

Will Fazakerley had a 54th-minute equaliser ruled out for offside before Ross Allen's free-kick levelled the match 12 minutes later.

But Michael Dixon, who had set up the hosts' opener, was on hand to get the winner late on to send them through.

Guernsey have not made it out of the preliminary round of the FA Trophy since 2014, when they went on to lose to Northwood on penalties in the first qualifying round.

"It's disappointing to go out of the FA Trophy," Guernsey FC coach Steve Sharman told the BBC.

"I think we probably weren't at our best for most of the first half. We were much better in the second half and had a goal disallowed through a dubious offside.

"It's obvious that we're probably not going to win the FA Trophy, but you want to get as far as you can as there's some prize money, as well as keeping what has been a great run going."