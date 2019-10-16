Carl Fletcher: Leyton Orient appoint ex-Plymouth boss as head coach

League Two side Leyton Orient have appointed former Plymouth manager Carl Fletcher as their new head coach.

The 39-year-old ex-Wales midfielder has agreed a contract until the end of the end of the 2020-21 season.

He replaces Ross Embleton, who had been interim head coach since June following the death of previous Orient manager Justin Edinburgh.

Fletcher spent 16 months in charge of Argyle, initially as player-manager, before being sacked in January 2013.

More to follow.