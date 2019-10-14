Mohamed Salah: Electronics engineer stands in for striker as lookalike

Ahmad Bahaa appeared on Egyptian TV at the weekend

Mohamed Salah lookalike Ahmad Bahaa says he has acted as a stand-in for the Liverpool and Egypt striker in TV commercials.

Electronics engineer Bahaa told an Egyptian talk show on Al-Nahar TV he had appeared as Salah in mobile phone and soft drinks adverts, as well as an anti-drugs campaign.

"I did several ads with Salah," he said.

Bahaa only appears in wide shots, not close-ups.

Seeing double? Mo Salah and his lookalike

"Salah of course can't stay for long to shoot a single ad," Bahaa explained.

"I would spend a couple of days [shooting] here, while they complete [filming] with him in England.

"This is just to speed up the process because he doesn't have a lot of time to spare."

The news has generated amusement on social media, with users sharing Bahaa's TV interview on Twitter.

One user wondered whether Bahaa had been standing in for Salah in Egypt games "since he's busy, and hence we keep losing".

Hosts Egypt failed to reach the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations in July.

