Football gossip: Allegri, Evra, Emerson, Kante, Mandzukic

Former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri would want ex-Manchester United defender Patrice Evra - who he coached in Turin - to join his backroom staff at Old Trafford if he is appointed manager. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United co-owner Kevin Glazer, one of the six Glazer siblings who run the club, is set to sell his 13% stake in the Red Devils. (The Sun)

Former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri wants Italy defender Emerson Palmieri, 25, and France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 28, to leave Stamford Bridge for Juventus. (Daily Express)

Milan are considering a January move for Arsenal's out-of-favour Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny, 27, currently on loan at Besiktas. (Gazzetta - in Italian)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery does not have a break clause at the end of the season in the contract he signed in 2018. (The Athletic, via Express)

Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp says Mauricio Pochettino would be "silly" to quit the club for Manchester United, who he believes "could take years" to rebuild. (Mirror)

Manchester United are hopeful Juventus will accept £9m for 33-year-old Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic. (Goal.com)

Chelsea are one of a host of Premier League clubs chasing 15-year-old attacking midfielder Charlie Allen, who has broken into the first team at Northern Irish champions Linfield. (Daily Express)

Victor Lindelof, 25, claims to have paid no attention to the transfer talk which linked him with Barcelona over the summer, with the Sweden defender "loyal" to Manchester United's pursuit of silverware. (Goal.com)

Engineer stands in for Salah Liverpool star has look-a-like for TV appearances

Manchester United are prepared to back manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the January transfer window but are warning that they will not overpay for players just to save their season. (ESPN)

Paris St-Germain have confirmed that Brazil forward Neymar, 27, will be ruled out for four weeks with a hamstring injury. (Mirror)

Scotland manager Steve Clarke is set to start the process of switching 27-year-old Alanyaspor defender Steven Caulker's eligibility from England as he desperately seeks options at centre-half. (The Scotsman)

Former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini has extended his contract as Italy coach until 2022 after honouring a clause in his deal, having sealed Euro 2020 qualification. (Mail)

Bournemouth youth team manager Carl Fletcher is in talks to become Leyton Orient boss. (Bournemouth Echo)

Arsene Wenger will lift the lid on his career at Arsenal next year when his autobiography is released. (London Evening Standard)

Monday's gossip column