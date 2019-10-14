Irish Premiership: Classy Curran, killer Kirk and devastating Doherty - five things we noticed

Kirk Millar scored twice in Linfield's 4-1 win at Dungannon

It was a big weekend in the Irish Premiership.

Crusaders dropped points, Coleraine stretched their unbeaten run and Cliftonville left it late.

BBC Sport NI pick out five things we noticed from the weekend's action.

Ryan's right on time

Curran strikes late to sink Larne at Solitude

It was a big goal for Cliftonville and a big goal for the man who scored it.

Ryan Curran hadn't netted a league goal at Solitude since 13 August going into Saturday's game against Larne.

However, with Joe Gormley misfiring and Ruaidhri Donnelly having a fairly quiet afternoon, the former Ballinamallard United striker was summoned by Paddy McLaughlin in the 80th minute as the Reds searched for that elusive winner.

Seven minutes later, Curran delivered it, controlling fellow substitute Seanan Foster's miscued shot before lifting his shot high into the Larne net beyond Conor Devlin's despairing reach.

Curran has been a hit since moving to Solitude from Mallards in the summer of 2018. He scored 16 goals in his first season at the club, 10 of which came after McLaughlin replaced Barry Gray in February.

His winner against Larne was his third league goal of the current campaign. That may not be the most eye-catching return but his match-winning intervention on Saturday served as a reminder of the killer instinct he can offer in attack.

Gormley and Donnelly have both enjoyed solid starts to the season, but given Conor McMenamin got the nod in the front three for the visit of Larne, Curran's strike on the eve of his 26th birthday was perfectly timed as the Reds kept themselves in the top two's rear-view mirror.

Blues still dangerous without Lavery and Hery

First-half blitz powers Blues past sorry Swifts

Much of the plaudits surrounding Linfield this season have centred on two of their summer signings; string-pulling playmaker Bastien Hery and fox-in-the-box Shayne Lavery.

While neither player was involved in Saturday's trip to Stangmore Park - Lavery is on international duty with Northern Ireland while Hery was left out of the squad after leaving the pitch with a bloody nose during Tuesday night's League Cup win over the Swifts - but it made little difference as the champions sliced through their hosts' defence with relative ease.

By the half-hour mark, David Healy's side were home and hosed at 3-0 before Kirk Millar grabbed his second to heap further misery on Kris Lindsay before the break.

It was illustrative of the depth at Healy's disposal. Although Dungannon have been poor in defence this season - only Warrenpoint have conceded more - there aren't many teams who could inflict such quickfire damage on a defence without two of their most influential attackers.

It's that old saying; teams don't win titles, squads do. Linfield's did last season and they'll take some beating this time around.

Devastating Doherty

Coleraine ease past Warrenpoint at the Showgrounds

Perhaps one of Rodney McAree's greatest contributions as Coleraine manager was landing Ben Doherty.

The winger joined the Bannsiders in January 2019 with Ciaron Harkin joining Derry City in a swap deal.

Having caught the eye during a loan spell with Glenavon, Doherty's arrival was met with a considerable degree of excitement.

It's fair to say he's delivered on the hype.

The 22-year-old settled into his surroundings on Ballycastle Road during the latter stages of last season. Now, in his first full campaign, he looks determined to drive himself into Player of the Year conversations.

Coleraine are still unbeaten - and it's thanks in no small part to Doherty.

'Keepers steal Showgrounds spotlight

Ballymena United hold leaders Crusaders to a 1-1 draw at the Showgrounds

There were no shortage of attacking talents on display at the Ballymena Showgrounds on Saturday.

Crusaders had Paul Heatley, Jordan Owens and Ross Clarke - with 15 league goals between them already - leading the line, while Ballymena United welcomed five-goal Cathair Friel back after a spell out with injury.

Yet it was the goalkeepers who shone brightest on Warden Street.

Ross Glendinning produced two top saves to deny Heatley in either half while stand-in Crues stopper Gerard Doherty thwarted Jude Winchester a certain winner in the dying embers.

It's tempting to focus on the Irish Premiership's deadly marksmen and tricky wingers, yes, but the standard of goalkeeping remains extremely high. The Ballymena-Crusaders game reaffirmed that.

There were heroics between the sticks at Solitude, too, as Richard Brush threw himself into the air to tip Harry Flowers' stoppage-time volley over the bar, securing three big points for Cliftonville in the process.

Classy 'keepers - the Irish League's supply is in rude health.

Individual errors cost Carrick again

McDaid's double downs Carrick Rangers

Not for the first time this season, Carrick Rangers boss Niall Currie was left frustrated at his side's defending.

Carrick played well enough against Glentoran to take at least away from The Oval, but were instead left to reflect on a fourth straight league defeat.

Guillaume Keke's well-taken opener put Carrick in the ascendancy before Navid Nasseri - who looks like another eye-catching addition to the Glens panel - set up Robbie McDaid's equaliser.

Two minutes after the restart, however, Gerard Kelly pushed McDaid over in the box and conceded a penalty, which was dispatched by Hrvoje Plum.

Searching for the equaliser, Carrick were dead and buried after Mark Surgenor's mistake allowed McDaid to run through and slot home his second.

"We're making individual errors that are costing goals," said Currie.

"We know we have to stop conceding poor goals and that's what we're doing at the minute."

Carrick's goals against column is far from frightening. With 19, they have shipped fewer than Dungannon, Glenavon, Institute and Warrenpoint.

But it's the manner in which they're allowing teams to score that is drawing exasperation from their manager.

Home games against Dungannon and Warrenpoint in their next two outings represent a big opportunity for six points. Tighten up at the back, and things will look a lot rosier at Taylor's Avenue.