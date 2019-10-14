European Championship Qualifying - Group H
France0Turkey0

France v Turkey

Line-ups

France

  • 16Mandanda
  • 2Pavard
  • 4Varane
  • 5Lenglet
  • 21Hernández
  • 12Tolisso
  • 14Matuidi
  • 17Sissoko
  • 7Griezmann
  • 11Coman
  • 10Ben Yedder

Substitutes

  • 1Areola
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 6Ndombele
  • 8Lemar
  • 9Giroud
  • 13Kanté
  • 15Zouma
  • 18Digne
  • 19Sidibé
  • 20Ikoné
  • 22Pléa
  • 23Maignan

Turkey

  • 12Günok
  • 2Zeki Çelik
  • 3Demiral
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 13Meras
  • 6Yokuslu
  • 7Tufan
  • 14Tekdemir
  • 21Kahveci
  • 18Karaman
  • 17Yilmaz

Substitutes

  • 1Bolat
  • 5Belozoglu
  • 8Bayram
  • 9Tosun
  • 10Calhanoglu
  • 11Yazici
  • 15Kabak
  • 16Ünal
  • 19Sangaré
  • 20Türüç
  • 22Ayhan
  • 23Çakir
Referee:
Dr. Felix Brych

Match Stats

Home TeamFranceAway TeamTurkey
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home9
Away0
Shots on Target
Home5
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away4

Live Text

Wissam Ben Yedder (France) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Mahmut Tekdemir (Turkey).

Attempt missed. Clément Lenglet (France) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a cross following a corner.

Corner, France. Conceded by Irfan Can Kahveci.

Attempt blocked. Antoine Griezmann (France) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard.

Corentin Tolisso (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Umut Meras (Turkey).

Attempt saved. Moussa Sissoko (France) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a cross.

Attempt missed. Kingsley Coman (France) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.

Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (France) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.

Offside, France. Lucas Hernández tries a through ball, but Moussa Sissoko is caught offside.

Corner, France. Conceded by Merih Demiral.

Attempt blocked. Blaise Matuidi (France) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.

Attempt saved. Moussa Sissoko (France) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (France) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.

Çaglar Söyüncü (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Moussa Sissoko (France).

Offside, France. Antoine Griezmann tries a through ball, but Wissam Ben Yedder is caught offside.

Burak Yilmaz (Turkey) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Corentin Tolisso (France).

Offside, Turkey. Kenan Karaman tries a through ball, but Mahmut Tekdemir is caught offside.

Corentin Tolisso (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Mahmut Tekdemir (Turkey).

Attempt saved. Moussa Sissoko (France) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Corentin Tolisso.

Foul by Burak Yilmaz (Turkey).

Lucas Hernández (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England65012261615
2Czech Rep6402119212
3Kosovo63211110111
4Montenegro7034314-113
5Bulgaria7034513-83

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine76101511419
2Portugal6321136711
3Serbia62221012-28
4Luxembourg6114511-64
5Lithuania7025417-132

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands65011971215
2Germany65012061415
3Northern Ireland640287112
4Belarus7115412-84
5Estonia7016221-191

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland633062412
2Denmark63301651112
3Switzerland522110558
4Georgia612348-45
5Gibraltar5005016-160

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia7421146814
2Hungary740389-112
3Slovakia6312108210
4Wales62226608
5Azerbaijan6015514-91

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain76101841419
2Sweden7421178914
3Romania7412167913
4Norway7241129310
5Malta7106217-153
6Faroe Islands7007323-200

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland86111321119
2Austria85121771016
3North Macedonia83231011-111
4Slovenia8323138511
5Israel72231214-28
6Latvia7007124-230

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey86111521319
2France86112041619
3Iceland84131010013
4Albania84041110112
5Andorra8116114-134
6Moldova8107219-173

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium88003012924
2Russia87012742321
3Cyprus83141312110
4Scotland83051117-69
5Kazakhstan8215913-47
6San Marino8008043-430

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy77002031721
2Finland740398112
3Armenia73131312110
4Bos-Herze73131612410
5Greece7124712-55
6Liechtenstein7025220-182
