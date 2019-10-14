Wissam Ben Yedder (France) wins a free kick on the right wing.
France v Turkey
Line-ups
France
- 16Mandanda
- 2Pavard
- 4Varane
- 5Lenglet
- 21Hernández
- 12Tolisso
- 14Matuidi
- 17Sissoko
- 7Griezmann
- 11Coman
- 10Ben Yedder
Substitutes
- 1Areola
- 3Kimpembe
- 6Ndombele
- 8Lemar
- 9Giroud
- 13Kanté
- 15Zouma
- 18Digne
- 19Sidibé
- 20Ikoné
- 22Pléa
- 23Maignan
Turkey
- 12Günok
- 2Zeki Çelik
- 3Demiral
- 4Söyüncü
- 13Meras
- 6Yokuslu
- 7Tufan
- 14Tekdemir
- 21Kahveci
- 18Karaman
- 17Yilmaz
Substitutes
- 1Bolat
- 5Belozoglu
- 8Bayram
- 9Tosun
- 10Calhanoglu
- 11Yazici
- 15Kabak
- 16Ünal
- 19Sangaré
- 20Türüç
- 22Ayhan
- 23Çakir
- Referee:
- Dr. Felix Brych
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Mahmut Tekdemir (Turkey).
Attempt missed. Clément Lenglet (France) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a cross following a corner.
Corner, France. Conceded by Irfan Can Kahveci.
Attempt blocked. Antoine Griezmann (France) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard.
Corentin Tolisso (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Umut Meras (Turkey).
Attempt saved. Moussa Sissoko (France) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a cross.
Attempt missed. Kingsley Coman (France) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.
Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (France) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.
Offside, France. Lucas Hernández tries a through ball, but Moussa Sissoko is caught offside.
Corner, France. Conceded by Merih Demiral.
Attempt blocked. Blaise Matuidi (France) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.
Attempt saved. Moussa Sissoko (France) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (France) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.
Çaglar Söyüncü (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Moussa Sissoko (France).
Offside, France. Antoine Griezmann tries a through ball, but Wissam Ben Yedder is caught offside.
Burak Yilmaz (Turkey) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Corentin Tolisso (France).
Offside, Turkey. Kenan Karaman tries a through ball, but Mahmut Tekdemir is caught offside.
Corentin Tolisso (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mahmut Tekdemir (Turkey).
Attempt saved. Moussa Sissoko (France) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Corentin Tolisso.
Foul by Burak Yilmaz (Turkey).
Lucas Hernández (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.