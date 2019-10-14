Attempt missed. Alexandre Martínez (Andorra) right footed shot from outside the box.
Iceland v Andorra
Line-ups
Iceland
- 1Halldórsson
- 4Pálsson
- 6R Sigurdsson
- 3Fjóluson
- 23AF Skúlason
- 17Sigurdsson
- 10G Sigurdsson
- 8Bjarnason
- 21Traustason
- 11Finnbogason
- 9Sigthorsson
Substitutes
- 2Saevarsson
- 5Ingason
- 12Kristinsson
- 13Jónsson
- 14Árnason
- 15Hermannsson
- 16Thrandarson
- 18Fridjónsson
- 19Kjartansson
- 20Hallfredsson
- 22Bödvarsson
Andorra
- 1Gomes Moreira
- 15San Nicolás Schellens
- 6Lima Solà
- 20González-Adrio
- 17Cervós Moro
- 22Rodríguez Soria
- 4Rebés Ruiz
- 3Vales González
- 16Martínez Palau
- 14Aláez Peña
- 8De Matos Vieira
Substitutes
- 5García Miramontes
- 7Fernández
- 9Ferré
- 10Clemente Garces
- 11Moreno Marín
- 13Pires
- 19Gómez Pérez
- 21García Renom
- 23Rodrigues Gonçalves
- Referee:
- Tamás Bognár
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away8
Live Text
Attempt saved. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Iceland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Birkir Bjarnason (Iceland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marc Rebés (Andorra).
Attempt saved. Kolbeinn Sigthorsson (Iceland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Arnór Sigurdsson with a headed pass.
Second Half
Second Half begins Iceland 1, Andorra 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Iceland 1, Andorra 0.
Attempt blocked. Alfred Finnbogason (Iceland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arnór Sigurdsson with a cross.
Attempt missed. Ragnar Sigurdsson (Iceland) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ari Freyr Skúlason with a cross.
Ari Freyr Skúlason (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Moisés San Nicolás (Andorra).
Goal!
Goal! Iceland 1, Andorra 0. Arnór Sigurdsson (Iceland) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Kolbeinn Sigthorsson (Iceland) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Victor Pálsson with a cross.
Gylfi Sigurdsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marc Rebés (Andorra).
Arnór Sigurdsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joan Cervós (Andorra).
Foul by Jón Fjóluson (Iceland).
Jordi Aláez (Andorra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Victor Pálsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcio Vieira (Andorra).
Foul by Birkir Bjarnason (Iceland).
Alexandre Martínez (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Andorra. Josep Gomes tries a through ball, but Jordi Aláez is caught offside.
Arnór Ingvi Traustason (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Víctor Rodríguez (Andorra).
Corner, Iceland. Conceded by Marc Vales.
Attempt missed. Arnór Sigurdsson (Iceland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kolbeinn Sigthorsson with a headed pass.
Foul by Kolbeinn Sigthorsson (Iceland).
Ildefons Lima (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Victor Pálsson (Iceland).
Joan Cervós (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Moisés San Nicolás (Andorra) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcio Vieira.
Attempt missed. Alfred Finnbogason (Iceland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Gylfi Sigurdsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marc Vales (Andorra).
Attempt missed. Max Llovera (Andorra) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Marcio Vieira (Andorra) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Andorra. Conceded by Ragnar Sigurdsson.
Foul by Gylfi Sigurdsson (Iceland).