European Championship Qualifying - Group H
Iceland1Andorra0

Iceland v Andorra

Line-ups

Iceland

  • 1Halldórsson
  • 4Pálsson
  • 6R Sigurdsson
  • 3Fjóluson
  • 23AF Skúlason
  • 17Sigurdsson
  • 10G Sigurdsson
  • 8Bjarnason
  • 21Traustason
  • 11Finnbogason
  • 9Sigthorsson

Substitutes

  • 2Saevarsson
  • 5Ingason
  • 12Kristinsson
  • 13Jónsson
  • 14Árnason
  • 15Hermannsson
  • 16Thrandarson
  • 18Fridjónsson
  • 19Kjartansson
  • 20Hallfredsson
  • 22Bödvarsson

Andorra

  • 1Gomes Moreira
  • 15San Nicolás Schellens
  • 6Lima Solà
  • 20González-Adrio
  • 17Cervós Moro
  • 22Rodríguez Soria
  • 4Rebés Ruiz
  • 3Vales González
  • 16Martínez Palau
  • 14Aláez Peña
  • 8De Matos Vieira

Substitutes

  • 5García Miramontes
  • 7Fernández
  • 9Ferré
  • 10Clemente Garces
  • 11Moreno Marín
  • 13Pires
  • 19Gómez Pérez
  • 21García Renom
  • 23Rodrigues Gonçalves
Referee:
Tamás Bognár

Match Stats

Home TeamIcelandAway TeamAndorra
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home9
Away4
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away8

Live Text

Attempt missed. Alexandre Martínez (Andorra) right footed shot from outside the box.

Attempt saved. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Iceland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Birkir Bjarnason (Iceland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marc Rebés (Andorra).

Attempt saved. Kolbeinn Sigthorsson (Iceland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Arnór Sigurdsson with a headed pass.

Second Half

Second Half begins Iceland 1, Andorra 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Iceland 1, Andorra 0.

Attempt blocked. Alfred Finnbogason (Iceland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arnór Sigurdsson with a cross.

Attempt missed. Ragnar Sigurdsson (Iceland) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ari Freyr Skúlason with a cross.

Ari Freyr Skúlason (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Moisés San Nicolás (Andorra).

Goal!

Goal! Iceland 1, Andorra 0. Arnór Sigurdsson (Iceland) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Kolbeinn Sigthorsson (Iceland) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Victor Pálsson with a cross.

Gylfi Sigurdsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marc Rebés (Andorra).

Arnór Sigurdsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joan Cervós (Andorra).

Foul by Jón Fjóluson (Iceland).

Jordi Aláez (Andorra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Victor Pálsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marcio Vieira (Andorra).

Foul by Birkir Bjarnason (Iceland).

Alexandre Martínez (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Andorra. Josep Gomes tries a through ball, but Jordi Aláez is caught offside.

Arnór Ingvi Traustason (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Víctor Rodríguez (Andorra).

Corner, Iceland. Conceded by Marc Vales.

Attempt missed. Arnór Sigurdsson (Iceland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kolbeinn Sigthorsson with a headed pass.

Foul by Kolbeinn Sigthorsson (Iceland).

Ildefons Lima (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Victor Pálsson (Iceland).

Joan Cervós (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Moisés San Nicolás (Andorra) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcio Vieira.

Attempt missed. Alfred Finnbogason (Iceland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.

Gylfi Sigurdsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marc Vales (Andorra).

Attempt missed. Max Llovera (Andorra) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

Attempt blocked. Marcio Vieira (Andorra) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Andorra. Conceded by Ragnar Sigurdsson.

Foul by Gylfi Sigurdsson (Iceland).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England65012461815
2Czech Rep6402119212
3Kosovo63211210211
4Montenegro7034315-123
5Bulgaria7034515-103

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine76101511419
2Portugal6321136711
3Serbia62221012-28
4Luxembourg6114511-64
5Lithuania7025417-132

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands65011971215
2Germany65012061415
3Northern Ireland640287112
4Belarus7115412-84
5Estonia7016221-191

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland633062412
2Denmark63301651112
3Switzerland522110558
4Georgia612348-45
5Gibraltar5005016-160

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia7421146814
2Hungary740389-112
3Slovakia6312108210
4Wales62226608
5Azerbaijan6015514-91

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain76101841419
2Sweden7421178914
3Romania7412167913
4Norway7241129310
5Malta7106217-153
6Faroe Islands7007323-200

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland86111321119
2Austria85121771016
3North Macedonia83231011-111
4Slovenia8323138511
5Israel72231214-28
6Latvia7007124-230

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey86111521319
2France86112041619
3Iceland85031110115
4Albania84041310312
5Andorra8107115-143
6Moldova8107221-193

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium88003012924
2Russia87012742321
3Cyprus83141312110
4Scotland83051117-69
5Kazakhstan8215913-47
6San Marino8008043-430

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy77002031721
2Finland740398112
3Armenia73131312110
4Bos-Herze73131612410
5Greece7124712-55
6Liechtenstein7025220-182
