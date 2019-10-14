European Championship Qualifying - Group H
Moldova0Albania1

Moldova v Albania

Line-ups

Moldova

  • 23Koselev
  • 22Graur
  • 14Prepelita
  • 5Posmac
  • 4MudracBooked at 29minsSubstituted forRozgoniucat 31'minutes
  • 2Reabciuk
  • 16Suvorov
  • 18Anton
  • 9Cebotaru
  • 7Ionita
  • 20Sidorenco

Substitutes

  • 1Celeadnic
  • 3Efros
  • 6Rozgoniuc
  • 8Mihaliov
  • 10Dedov
  • 12Cebotari
  • 13Macritchii
  • 17Sandu
  • 19Boiciuc

Albania

  • 23Strakosha
  • 5Veseli
  • 18Ismajli
  • 17Dermaku
  • 6Djimsiti
  • 22Abrashi
  • 8Gjasula
  • 14Trashi
  • 7Bare
  • 10Manaj
  • 16Cikalleshi

Substitutes

  • 1Berisha
  • 2Ramadani
  • 3Lenjani
  • 4Sulejmanov
  • 9Memushaj
  • 11Selahi
  • 12Hoxha
  • 13Mihaj
  • 15Qose
  • 19Balaj
  • 20Kumbulla
  • 21Roshi
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh

Match Stats

Home TeamMoldovaAway TeamAlbania
Possession
Home17%
Away83%
Shots
Home0
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

Attempt saved. Rey Manaj (Albania) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

Substitution

Substitution, Moldova. Artiom Rozgoniuc replaces Victor Mudrac because of an injury.

Booking

Victor Mudrac (Moldova) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Keidi Bare (Albania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Victor Mudrac (Moldova).

Goal!

Goal! Moldova 0, Albania 1. Sokol Cikalleshi (Albania) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Ardian Ismajli (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Artur Ionita (Moldova).

Corner, Albania. Conceded by Anatol Prepelita.

Corner, Albania. Conceded by Anatol Prepelita.

Amir Abrashi (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dinu Graur (Moldova).

Foul by Kastriot Dermaku (Albania).

Artur Ionita (Moldova) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Keidi Bare (Albania).

Alexandru Suvorov (Moldova) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Albania. Conceded by Victor Mudrac.

Offside, Albania. Keidi Bare tries a through ball, but Sokol Cikalleshi is caught offside.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England65012261615
2Czech Rep6402119212
3Kosovo63211110111
4Montenegro7034314-113
5Bulgaria7034513-83

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine76101511419
2Portugal6321136711
3Serbia62221012-28
4Luxembourg6114511-64
5Lithuania7025417-132

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands65011971215
2Germany65012061415
3Northern Ireland640287112
4Belarus7115412-84
5Estonia7016221-191

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland633062412
2Denmark63301651112
3Switzerland522110558
4Georgia612348-45
5Gibraltar5005016-160

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia7421146814
2Hungary740389-112
3Slovakia6312108210
4Wales62226608
5Azerbaijan6015514-91

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain76101841419
2Sweden7421178914
3Romania7412167913
4Norway7241129310
5Malta7106217-153
6Faroe Islands7007323-200

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland86111321119
2Austria85121771016
3North Macedonia83231011-111
4Slovenia8323138511
5Israel72231214-28
6Latvia7007124-230

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey86111521319
2France86112041619
3Iceland84131010013
4Albania84041110112
5Andorra8116114-134
6Moldova8107219-173

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium88003012924
2Russia87012742321
3Cyprus83141312110
4Scotland83051117-69
5Kazakhstan8215913-47
6San Marino8008043-430

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy77002031721
2Finland740398112
3Armenia73131312110
4Bos-Herze73131612410
5Greece7124712-55
6Liechtenstein7025220-182
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories