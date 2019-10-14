Attempt saved. Rey Manaj (Albania) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Moldova v Albania
Line-ups
Moldova
- 23Koselev
- 22Graur
- 14Prepelita
- 5Posmac
- 4MudracBooked at 29minsSubstituted forRozgoniucat 31'minutes
- 2Reabciuk
- 16Suvorov
- 18Anton
- 9Cebotaru
- 7Ionita
- 20Sidorenco
Substitutes
- 1Celeadnic
- 3Efros
- 6Rozgoniuc
- 8Mihaliov
- 10Dedov
- 12Cebotari
- 13Macritchii
- 17Sandu
- 19Boiciuc
Albania
- 23Strakosha
- 5Veseli
- 18Ismajli
- 17Dermaku
- 6Djimsiti
- 22Abrashi
- 8Gjasula
- 14Trashi
- 7Bare
- 10Manaj
- 16Cikalleshi
Substitutes
- 1Berisha
- 2Ramadani
- 3Lenjani
- 4Sulejmanov
- 9Memushaj
- 11Selahi
- 12Hoxha
- 13Mihaj
- 15Qose
- 19Balaj
- 20Kumbulla
- 21Roshi
- Referee:
- Chris Kavanagh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home17%
- Away83%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution, Moldova. Artiom Rozgoniuc replaces Victor Mudrac because of an injury.
Booking
Victor Mudrac (Moldova) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Keidi Bare (Albania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Victor Mudrac (Moldova).
Goal!
Goal! Moldova 0, Albania 1. Sokol Cikalleshi (Albania) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Ardian Ismajli (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Artur Ionita (Moldova).
Corner, Albania. Conceded by Anatol Prepelita.
Corner, Albania. Conceded by Anatol Prepelita.
Amir Abrashi (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dinu Graur (Moldova).
Foul by Kastriot Dermaku (Albania).
Artur Ionita (Moldova) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Keidi Bare (Albania).
Alexandru Suvorov (Moldova) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Albania. Conceded by Victor Mudrac.
Offside, Albania. Keidi Bare tries a through ball, but Sokol Cikalleshi is caught offside.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.